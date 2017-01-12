Peter Thiel 'Confirms' the 'Age of Apple is Over,' But Says It's Not Tim Cook's Fault

Thursday January 12, 2017 7:10 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
iphone-family-late-2016In a "Confirm or Deny" feature by The New York Times this week, PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist Peter Thiel "confirmed" that "the age of Apple is over" based on his belief that smartphones will lack further innovation.
The age of Apple is over.

Confirm. We know what a smartphone looks like and does. It’s not the fault of Tim Cook, but it’s not an area where there will be any more innovation.
While the iPhone has become a familiar product as it turns ten, which perhaps makes it less exciting to some, to say smartphones are not an area where there will be any more innovation will certainly fuel a debate. And, of course, while the iPhone is Apple's most profitable product, it's not its only.

Thiel's comment can be argued one way or the other, but it does raise the question of what Apple's next "one more thing" will be after annual iPhone sales declined for the first time amid an uncharacteristically down year for Apple—perhaps something in the augmented reality or electric vehicle spaces? Will this be the year Apple pushes deeper into artificial intelligence with Siri and an Echo-like device?

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has routinely teased about what's around the corner. Last year, he said Apple has "great innovation in the pipeline," including "things you can't live without that you just don't know you need today." Likewise, he told employees last month that Apple has "great desktops in our roadmap," and earlier this week he said "the best is yet to come" for iPhone.

spiderman0616
27 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Here's the thing though:

a) You could have made this statement about any of Apple's products throughout history. "We know what a computer looks like and does." See what I did there?

b) Peter Thiel is a complete bozo.
William Gates
26 minutes ago at 07:14 am
>It's not the fault of Tim Cook, but it's not an area where there will be any more innovation.


You'll never need more than 640 kB of RAM.
err404
24 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Nobody knows what the next big thing will be, but there is no reason to believe that Apple won't be a major player in whatever it is.
Dave245
20 minutes ago at 07:21 am
This guy doesn't know what he's talking about, how do any of us know that there is no more innovation in the smartphone area, just because we know what smartphones look like doesn't mean there isn't any more innovation, innovation itself isn't just tied to what something looks like. Before Apple released the iPhone, mobiles had keyboards and were terrible to use but the form factor was more or less the same, Apple came along and gave us the iPhone. The same with the iPad really.
Glassed Silver
19 minutes ago at 07:21 am
So he's saying that his smartphone does everything he could potentially need in the most optimal way?

lol

next

Mad Mac Maniac
24 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Oh boy, I'm glad someone was able to "confirm" for us what has been true for the past 8 years.... APPLE IS DOOMED!
Whimseh
17 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I've never read something so incorrect. There will be no more innovation??? ???lol???? There is room for nothing but innovation, try again.
bstv69
19 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Yea it's Jon Ive's fault. His unchecked hardon for thinness has destroyed the company. Maybe if they got a couple engineers to actually keep him in check and remind him no one gives a **** about thickness at this point they wouldn't be having these issues. Phone and computer thickness hit its plateau a long time ago people would rather their devices be more powerful and last longer than 1mm thinner. When the rest of the company's exec and shareholders realize this, then maybe apple can rebound
Kebabselector
20 minutes ago at 07:21 am
'PayPal co-founder' - didn't really need to carry on to know it was BS
andy.ringwood
25 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Some people talk outta their **** sometimes.

And yet this year we'll see the biggest change to iPhone...
