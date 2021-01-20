Skip to Content

Review: Zens Modular Series Provides Customizable Qi Charging at a Steep Price

by

Last month, Zens announced a new modular wireless charging station, which lets you mix and match various pieces to create a charging set-up that fits your needs. In terms of Apple products, you can use the new accessory to charge iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

zens review 1
There are five total accessories in this line, three "Main Stations" that act as starting point for the modular system, and two "extensions." Zens sent us three pieces of the system to try out in this review.

This highlights one of the biggest drawbacks of the new Zens modular charging system: its price tag. The base entry-level price to get started is just about $72 (for the cheapest Main Station), and if you really want to get the full use of the modular system, you'll likely want to add at least one of the extensions at either $48 or $60.

zens modular 2
Zens sent us a Modular Dual Wireless Charger Main Station, Modular Single Wireless Charger Extension, and Modular Apple Watch Charger Extension, totaling just under $230. While most people won't need to spend this much and should be okay with only purchasing one or two pieces of the system, the fact that its best potential is locked behind such a steep price point is unfortunate.

That being said, like other Zens accessories that I've had a chance to review, the modular system is a reliable and well designed accessory. The Modular Dual Wireless Charger Main Station is far lighter than the Zens Liberty Wireless Charger, which was closer to being an AirPower alternative thanks to its ability to let you place Qi-supported devices anywhere on the surface to charge. This modular system does not support that feature.

zens review 4
The Modular Dual Wireless Charger Main Station functions like any other Qi mat, with two specific hotspots for an iPhone, ‌AirPods‌, or Android smartphone with Qi support. The surface is made from recycled plastics, but it almost has a rubbery feel to it, making it feel safe to place an ‌iPhone‌ on it without a case.

One notable downside of the Main Station for me was the placement of a small LED on the back of the mat, indicating a confirmed charging status. Like some of my personal least favorite Qi mats, this LED is bright enough to be annoying at night, lighting up the opposite wall of my bedroom and requiring a small piece of tape to cover it up.

zens review 2
To connect extensions to the Main Station, all you have to do is align the magnets on the side of each accessory until they click together. You have free reign to put an extension on either side of any Main Station accessory, and can even connect extensions onto other extensions (as long as it's all sourced to a Main Station, which is powered by a basic AC adapter).

There is a slight limit to this modular system, however, in that extensions can only be chained to the left or right of one another. There aren't any ports on the front or back of either the Main Stations or extensions. I have a somewhat small bedside table, so I couldn't fit the Main Station and two extensions in a row without having to move my lamp. It would have been nice to create an L-shaped pattern for even further customization options.

zens review 3
The Modular Single Wireless Charger Extension is the perfect size to charge the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, but it can also charge up a smartphone. Zens also makes a Modular Stand Wireless Charger Main Station if you prefer your ‌iPhone‌ to sit vertically while charging, but we didn't have a chance to try this one out.

zens modular
If you own an iPhone 12 model and have been using MagSafe for wireless charging, it also may be difficult to return to traditional Qi mats. After just a few weeks of being able to use the magnets in my iPhone 12 Pro to find the ‌MagSafe‌ charger on my bedside table in the dark, having to fumble and repeatedly raise and lower my ‌iPhone‌ until I hit the hotspot on the Zens charger was quite a step back.

Bottom Line

If you're willing to pay a steep price, the Zens modular wireless charging station is a solid Qi charger with a range of add-ons that provide an organized space to charge all of your Apple products. You can purchase one of the Main Stations on the Zens website, as well as all of the extensions.

Note: Zens provided MacRumors with a Modular Dual Wireless Charger Main Station, Modular Single Wireless Charger Extension, and Modular Apple Watch Charger Extension for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Tag: ZENS

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
51 minutes ago at 08:10 am
These look like weathertech floor mats and in every picture the product looks dirty, not a great presentation for a high cost item.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gtg465x Avatar
gtg465x
40 minutes ago at 08:21 am
The white speckled finish looks okay in the renderings, but in the actual photos, it just looks like a bunch of lint and dust is stuck to them because it's not evenly distributed. Not a good look.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zooby Avatar
zooby
23 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Please avoid this company AT ALL costs... I bought the ZENS Liberty last year and it was faulty as hell. The charger wouldn't work, and after they sent me a new one and I got it working I found that it emitted a nasty burnt smell. Unfortunately... since they ship from The Netherlands and *expect you to cover all costs*, you're forced to keep it. I am not one to write bad reviews but if I can save someone from making an expensive mistake...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
51 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Why that pattern choice? Looks like it's gray/black with specs of dust and dirt all over it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
47 minutes ago at 08:13 am
IBF comment that they should be put under furniture legs to prevent slipping.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 5s black slate

Images of Unreleased iPhone 5s in Black and Slate Shared Online

Sunday January 17, 2021 9:47 am PST by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype iPhone 5s in an unreleased Black and Slate color. The iPhone 5s was launched in September 2013. The device featured Touch ID, a 64-bit processor, and a True Tone LED flash for the first time. Other new features included a five-element lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 15 percent larger camera sensor, Burst Mode, and Slo-Mo...
Read Full Article61 comments
iP12 charge airpods feature 2

Hidden iPhone 12 Hardware Feature Could Still be Unlocked

Thursday January 14, 2021 2:51 am PST by
All iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models purportedly have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature, according to an FCC filing. The feature has not yet been activated, but could yet be unlocked for an upcoming Apple accessory. The FCC filing suggests that iPhone 12 models contain the hardware for Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) to accessories: In addition to being able to be charged by a...
Read Full Article
Top Stories 43 Feature

Top Stories: MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and iPhone Rumors, Best of CES 2021

Saturday January 16, 2021 6:00 am PST by
This week was sure a busy one in the Apple world, with a flurry of announcements out of CES early in the week followed by a rash of Mac- and iPhone-related rumors later in the week. The new rumors this week included details on updated MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro models, as well as a few other tidbits, so make sure to read on below to get caught up! Kuo: New MacBook Pro Models to...
Read Full Article48 comments
macbook pro flexgate

Apple Extends 13-Inch MacBook Pro Backlight Repair Program

Sunday January 17, 2021 10:31 am PST by
Apple this week extended its worldwide 13-inch MacBook Pro Display Backlight Service Program, authorizing coverage for eligible notebooks for up to five years after the original purchase date or up to three years after the start date of the program, whichever is longer. The previous cutoff was four years after the original purchase date. Apple launched the program on May 21, 2019 after...
Read Full Article68 comments
foldable iPhone concept feature

Apple Testing In-Display Fingerprint Sensor for iPhone 13, Foldable iPhone Also in the Works

Friday January 15, 2021 1:46 pm PST by
Apple has started "early work" on an iPhone that has a foldable display, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Though testing of a foldable iPhone has begun, Apple has not committed to releasing a device that has a foldable display. Development has not yet expanded beyond a display and Apple does not have full foldable iPhone prototypes in its labs. Like foldable...
Read Full Article222 comments
google maps detailed street level e1611052089473

Google Maps Gains Enhanced Street-Level Detail in Four Major Cities

Tuesday January 19, 2021 2:34 am PST by
Google Maps has quietly been updated to include significantly more detailed street-level information in a handful of key cities around the world. Upon zooming in, Google's maps for Central London, Tokyo, San Francisco, and New York now benefit from shapes and widths that match the scale of roads more accurately. Meanwhile, enhanced graphical representations of sidewalks, crosswalks,...
Read Full Article20 comments
16inchmacbookpromain

Kuo: New MacBook Pro Models to Feature Flat-Edged Design, MagSafe, No Touch Bar and More Ports

Thursday January 14, 2021 9:32 pm PST by
Apple is working on two new MacBook Pro models that will feature significant design changes, well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note to investors that was obtained by MacRumors. According to Kuo, Apple is developing two models in 14 and 16-inch size options. The new MacBook Pro machines will feature a flat-edged design, which Kuo describes as "similar to the iPhone 12" ...
Read Full Article526 comments
macbook pro screensaver table

Some M1 Macs Affected By Fast User Switching Screensaver Bug

Monday January 18, 2021 1:57 am PST by
A growing number of user reports online suggest some of Apple's M1 Mac models are susceptible to a Fast User Switching bug that spontaneously activates the screensaver and leaves the user unable to dismiss it. In macOS Big Sur, Fast User Switching allows users to quickly switch between user accounts without having to completely log out. Based on posts in the MacRumors forums, Apple...
Read Full Article88 comments
iphone x camera close

iOS 14.4 Will Introduce Warning on iPhones With Non-Genuine Cameras

Thursday January 14, 2021 8:07 am PST by
In the second beta of iOS 14.4 seeded to developers and public testers this week, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has discovered code indicating that Apple will be introducing a new warning on iPhones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with aftermarket components rather than genuine Apple components. "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera," the message will...
Read Full Article76 comments
apple fitness plus burn bar

Fitness+ Subscribers Now Have Nearly 300 Workouts to Choose From

Monday January 18, 2021 3:24 am PST by
Apple on Monday added over two dozen new video workout sessions to Fitness+, continuing a recent trend of building out the catalog of its fledgling subscription service on a weekly basis. Fitness+ launched December 14, 2020, and is designed to help Apple Watch owners keep fit through a series of guided workouts that are available across multiple workout categories. As you follow along with...
Read Full Article135 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

airpodsprodesign
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2, and there could be some design changes in store.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar