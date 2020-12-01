Zens Launches Modular Wireless Charging System for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

Zens today announced a new modular charging station for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more. There are five separate pieces that you can buy individually, and attach together via magnets to build your preferred charging station.



To start, you need one of the "Main Station" bases as the core of the modular system. This includes a Modular Dual Wireless Charger Main Station (€99.99), Modular Stand Wireless Charger Main Station (€69.99), or a Modular Single Wireless Charger Main Station (€59.99).

The Dual Wireless Charger supports 30W output (one for each device on the mat), while the Single Wireless Charger supports 15W output, similar to the Stand Wireless Charger. They each include a 65W power adapter.



With one of these mats, you can add up to four extensions to the modular system. The two extensions available include the Modular Apple Watch Charger Extension (€49.99) and the Modular Single Wireless Charger Extension (€39.99). The Single Wireless Charger Extension supports a 10W output, and is aimed at the AirPods.

The new Zens modular charging accessories are available to purchase today from the company's storefront. Zens ships worldwide, and the shipping cost for deliveries to Europe is €7.99, while the cost to North America is $9.99.