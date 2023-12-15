Earlier this month, Twelve South launched the ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger, and it may be the best multi-device travel charger that's come out to date. The "ButterFly" name comes from the shape, as it has two magnetic sides connected by a small strap in the middle.

twelve south butterfly 2
When folded up, the ButterFly is just two inches around and fits in a palm or a pocket, making it easy to transport. Unfolded, there's a 15W MagSafe charger on one side for the iPhone, and Apple Watch charging puck on the other side. The Apple Watch charger supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7 and later, allowing for quicker charging speeds.


The Apple Watch charger can be used flat or it can be popped out to support Nightstand mode and bands that can't charge in a flat orientation. The ‌MagSafe‌ side is a simple charging puck that connects to ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones and other devices like the ‌MagSafe‌ AirPods.

twelve south butterfly empty
There is a USB-C port on the ButterFly to power it, and Twelve South includes a braided black USB-C cable and 30W power adapter. There are swappable plugs so that you'll have the plug you need if you're traveling to another country. There's a standard plug for the U.S. and Canada, a two-prong plug for Europe, a three-prong plug for the UK, Ireland, and other countries, and a plug that works in Australia, New Zealand, and China. You can swap in the one you need and store the rest for trips.

twelve south butterfly size
The ButterFly is made from a silver aluminum material that matches well with Apple's devices, with the two halves of the charger connected by a vegan leatheresque strap. It's an attractive design, and the connection between the two pieces seems like it's secure enough to hold up over time.

twelve south butterfly dual charging
Twelve South designed the ButterFly with some clever features, so it is able to work with StandBy on the ‌iPhone‌. It can fold over in both directions, so it can be used as a Nightstand for the Apple Watch with the ‌iPhone‌ half folded under, or it can prop an ‌iPhone‌ up in the proper orientation for StandBy mode by folding the Apple Watch half under.

twelve south butterfly standby
Technically you're supposed to fold it flat when you're charging an ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch at the same time, but I was able to put it in a triangle position to get StandBy mode working while the Apple Watch was also charging. I don't find StandBy mode that useful so I doubt I'll use it in that orientation when traveling, but it's an option.

twelve south butterfly standby charging
In charging tests, the ‌MagSafe‌ charger did indeed charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max at 15W, and I got the same charging results that I see with Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ charger. My close to dead Apple Watch Series 9 charged up to 84 percent in a little under an hour, which is what I expect from an Apple Watch fast charger.

twelve south butterfly apple watch
If you wear an Apple Watch to bed, you probably know that an Apple Watch fast charger is a must to get enough battery to make it through the day in short charging spurts, so I appreciate that Twelve South included fast charge capabilities.

Both the Apple Watch charging puck and the ‌MagSafe‌ charger can charge the ‌MagSafe‌ AirPods, which makes this 2-in-1 charger almost as versatile as a 3-in-1 model.

Bottom Line

This is the most compact travel charger I've tried, and I have no complaints, except for the price tag. $130 is expensive, but it is using two of Apple's proprietary technologies - Apple Watch fast charging and ‌MagSafe‌.

Other than the cost, this is the perfect travel charger and if you're looking for a premium solution that folds down small and works well with the ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch, the ButterFly is worth checking out.

How to Buy

The ButterFly charger from Twelve South can be purchased from the Twelve South website or from the Apple website for $130.

jclo Avatar
jclo
3 days ago at 10:11 am

This one's better at half the price:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BKPCXZQY
This is limited to 7.5W charging for the iPhone, and it does not fast charge the Apple Watch. Half the price, yes, better, no.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
3 days ago at 09:59 am
These $100+ chargers are brutal. As cool as it is, I can't bring myself to pay so much for something that I can essentially already do with chargers I already own..
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
usmaak Avatar
usmaak
3 days ago at 10:01 am
$130. ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roar08 Avatar
roar08
3 days ago at 10:20 am
This is actually pretty cool.

This is actually pretty overpriced.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sesnir Avatar
sesnir
3 days ago at 09:37 pm
code “MacRumors2023” works on their website for 20% off which is what I needed to go for this
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rulymammoth Avatar
rulymammoth
3 days ago at 06:57 pm
If you think it’s overpriced, you just aren’t the target market. Plenty of people out there who would pay $130 for what this thing offers. Me included.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
