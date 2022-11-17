GRID Studio is known for creating custom wall art showcasing the history of iconic devices, ranging from the original iPhone to the original Game Boy. Each device is disassembled and the components are artistically displayed and labeled in a frame.

GRID Studio iPod Touch 1
The company recently sent me their iPod touch frame for review. The original iPod touch was the first Apple product that I ever owned, and led me down the path of becoming an Apple reporter, so the device is very meaningful to me. However, note that the frame contains the second-generation iPod touch, released in September 2008.

Priced at $139 in the United States, the iPod touch frame is one of GRID Studio's more affordable options and would make a great gift for an Apple fan this holiday season, especially after the final iPod touch was discontinued earlier this year. It also offers frames for several iPhones, the iPad mini, the iPod classic, and the Apple Watch.

The frame is nicely packaged in thick black paper with a ribbon and a wax seal. Inside, my frame was in good condition with the exception of two small scuffs on the rear side of the black border near the clips that keep the backboard secured. While unideal, this damage is very minor and is out of sight when the frame is hanging on the wall.

GRID Studio iPod Touch 2
The front plastic cover is covered in protective film that needs to be removed. I immediately started tearing off the plastic film, but this resulted in pieces getting stuck under the black border, at which point I realized that it would have been a better idea to take off the back cover and remove the plastic film in one piece, so keep that in mind.

Components in the frame include the iPod touch's front panel with a printed screenshot, Home button, 3.5-inch multi-touch display, logic board, rear shell with a headphone jack and 30-pin dock connector, various flex cables and buttons, and more. The frame also includes the original iPod touch's wordmark and September 5, 2007 introduction date, along with a quote from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

There are some scratches and a tiny dent on the rear shell of the iPod touch, as the device is used, but this isn't an issue to me and the frame would be much more expensive if it contained a brand new device. I do wish it were the original iPod touch, but the second-generation model is still old enough to capture the nostalgia of the device.

GRID Studio iPod Touch 3
There are two small hooks on the back of the frame for hanging the artwork on a wall, and an additional pair of hooks in the box.

All in all, the frame is high quality and is a very cool piece of wall art. Beyond two tiny scuffs on the back of the frame, which may have arisen during shipping, I have no complaints. There is certainly cheaper wall art out there, but GRID Studio frames are worth considering if you are a devoted Apple fan or know someone who is.

GRID Studio's frames can be purchased on its website, with many options still available for delivery before December 25.

Note: GRID Studio provided MacRumors with a framed ‌iPod touch for the purpose of this review, but no other compensation was received. This is not a paid advertisement.

Tag: Grid Studio
Related Forum: iPod touch and iPod

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article34 comments
unreleased apple magic charger

Images of Unreleased 'Apple Magic Charger' Surface Online

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Images of an unreleased Apple MagSafe charging accessory called the "Apple Magic Charger" have surfaced online over the past couple of weeks. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory earlier this month. Since then, other collectors based in Asia seem to have got their hands on Design Validation Test...
Read Full Article72 comments
maxresdefault

Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:56 am PST by
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Read Full Article77 comments
icloud com redesign

Apple Launches Revamped iCloud.com Website With All-New Design

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple today rolled out a new design on iCloud.com following several weeks of beta testing. The page now features a colorful wallpaper with tiles for your Apple ID account and Apple apps like Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar, and Notes. There is also a tile with icons for additional apps like Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. The page can be customized, with users able to choose ...
Read Full Article106 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic Outperforms Latest Snapdragon 8 Chip Coming to Android Phones Later This Year

Thursday November 17, 2022 12:57 am PST by
Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models. While the latest chip...
Read Full Article78 comments
always on display options

Latest iOS 16.2 Beta Lets You Disable Wallpaper and Notifications for Always On Display

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:04 am PST by
With the third beta of iOS 16.2 that was provided to developers this morning, Apple has added new functionality to the always on display feature available for the iPhone 14 Pro models. There are now two toggles for disabling wallpaper or notifications when always on display is active. The options can be reached by opening up the Settings app, selecting Display & Brightness, and then going to ...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple shopping event 2022

Apple to Hold Black Friday Shopping Event Starting on November 25

Thursday November 17, 2022 4:30 am PST by
Apple today announced it will hold a special "Apple Shopping Event" between Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28 where customers will be eligible to get a gift card when they purchase select products. The eligible products are as follows: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: Up to a $50 gift card Second-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation...
Read Full Article48 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

What's Next for the iMac? What We Know on a New Design, M3 Chip, and More

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:13 am PST by
Apple released the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip in April 2021, making it over a year and a half old at this point. As a result, customers may wonder what's next for the iMac and Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. We've heard several rumors and reports on what Apple has in store, offering us a good idea of what's next, and we've outlined some of the details we know about the...
Read Full Article168 comments