With iOS 18.4, Apple added support for robot vacuums to HomeKit. There are a few Matter-enabled robot vacuums that can be added to the Home app for use with Siri, including the Deebot X8 Pro Omni from Ecovacs. I've been testing the X8 Pro Omni for the last several weeks to see if it's worth upgrading to a robot vacuum with Matter support to integrate with ‌Siri‌ and ‌HomeKit‌, as well as to check out its cleaning capabilities.

deebot main

Design

The X8 Pro Omni is a circular vacuum that can both vacuum and mop, so it is an all-in-one floor cleaning bot. It comes with a base that has a dust bag, section for cleaning fluid, a tank for clean water, and a tank for dirty water.

deebot design
This is not a small robot vacuum, and it's not going to be ideal for small spaces. It's almost 14 inches wide and about four inches tall. I have a TV stand that's four inches high and the vacuum does not fit underneath it, but it is short enough to get under most furniture, including my couch, bookcases, bed, and desks. Because of the width, it cannot get into spaces that are tight, such as a chair close to a table leg, or two chairs that are close to one another.

deebot on station
The base station is 21 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and 11 and a half inches deep, and you need to have enough area around it for the robot to dock itself. The X8 Pro Omni is black and gold, as is the station, but it's not garish. It blends right in, and even though the charging station is large, I was able to tuck it away in a corner.

There is a built-in camera at the front of the X8 Pro Omni, which is used for navigation, room mapping, and obstacle avoidance, plus it has a microphone for listening for voice commands and a speaker to respond and to ask for help if it gets stuck.

Cleaning

I've always been skeptical of robot vacuums, but I was impressed with the X8 Pro Omni. It has serious suction power (Ecovacs says 18,000 Pa) that was able to clean up cat hair and everything else on my floors, and running it regularly kept my floors a lot cleaner than my typical weekly vacuuming. The suction power is adjustable, and higher suction is noisier, but I mostly used it in the higher mode to get everything off of my floors.

deebot on floor
I'm able to work in the room with the X8 Pro Omni running even at its highest suction, but I probably wouldn't take a phone call. It's the loudest when vacuuming, and is usually between 50 and 60 decibels with the standard mode. The mopping is quieter, and emptying the dust is the loudest operation.

There's a little spinning brush on the side that's meant to get around the edges of a room, and in the weeks that I've been using the vacuum, it's done a good job getting into nooks and crannies. There's also a mopping feature, and the mop that Ecovacs included is something special. It's a roller mop rather than the spinning mop that other robot vacuums have, and I think it cleans stains like dried cat food better than my other vacuum that has spinning mops.

With two passes, it was able to get most of the little bits of dried food off of my floor. I even tested it with dried ketchup that I put on the floor, and while it didn't get everything off in one go, it got close. The idea with robot vacuums is to have them clean daily or several times a week, and the X8 Pro Omni was able to keep my floor spotless with a schedule.

deebot cleaning
The Ozmo Roller, as Ecovacs calls it, is cleaned off with a water nozzle as the vacuum mops the floor, so dirty water is scraped off and clean water is reapplied. I like that concept better than a robot vacuum dragging dirty water along the floor, and it did seem to be effective. I don't wear shoes in the house and my floors are relatively clean, but the waste water was always dirty, so grime was coming up with every cycle. The X8 Pro Omni can clean the floor with just water, but it does accept cleaning solution that you can put in the base to fill the vacuum. Ecovacs recommends using its own cleaning solution to avoid damaging the vacuum.

deebot base station empty
I have wood floors, and I am careful with them. The X8 Pro Omni has not done any damage, but I do check the wheels and the mop to make sure nothing gets lodged there. The wheels are rubber and the mop is soft, so it doesn't seem like there's anything that would cause an issue.

I don't want to go on forever about the cleaning capabilities of the robot, so I'll wrap up by saying it did a great job, but there are a few caveats with navigation and obstacle avoidance.

deebot going to station
The X8 Pro Omni needs to be able to get to the floor, and it will have a hard time in rooms with a lot of furniture or items on the floor. I have to do a pass before I have it clean to move cat toys and whatever else I might have on the floor. While cleaning, the robot will empty its dust bin on its own, wash its mop, and recharge, so you just hit the start button and it goes about its chore on its own.

It does require my attention with rugs, because it can't handle them. I have some thin area rugs that I don't have any kind of rubber padding under, and the X8 Pro Omni cannot deal with these. It routinely sucks up the tassels on one of my rugs and gets itself tangled up, and getting up to fix it every two minutes when it's doing that section of the room is frustrating.

deebot rug
It does better with the thicker rugs I have in the bathroom that do have a sturdier backing, and it can navigate and vacuum those with fewer issues. I have one large area rug that isn't a problem, and it does fine, but that is the extent of the carpet in my house so I haven't been able to test carpet suction beyond my rugs.

For context, it takes two hours for it to deep clean a 600 sq ft room, of which it can access about 400 sq ft (because of furniture). A standard clean is closer to an hour. I've locked it in my office for this review, but were it to clean my whole house, it would take several hours and would likely need to recharge. The two hour deep clean does not require recharging, and leaves it with about 30 percent battery at the end. When used in standard mode, the X8 Pro Omni can run for over 3.5 hours before needing to charge. For a full recharge, it takes approximately four hours.

Upkeep and Performance

There are filters that need to be changed, water that needs to be added and emptied, and components that eventually need to be replaced. The Ecovacs app has a detailed Maintenance section that lets you know when you need to perform maintenance. A filter lasts for 120 hours, and the mop works for 150 hours. In the month that I've been testing the X8 Pro Omni, I haven't had to do anything other than add more water to the clean water bin.

deebot bottom
There is some cost associated with upkeep, as components will need to be replaced over time. A new roller mop, for example, is $30, and three dust bags is $25.

I have not run into issues while testing the X8 Pro Omni. The robot is responsive, it has not gone offline, and the app has been stable. I also haven't had hardware issues, and Ecovacs does have a standard one-year warranty.

HomeKit and Siri

iOS 18.4 and its sister updates add support for Matter-enabled robot vacuums, so to be able to control the X8 Pro Omni from the Home app and via ‌Siri‌, iOS 18.4 or later is required.

deebot homekit
Functionality is limited, compared with the feature set that is available with the Ecovacs website. In the Home app, there's a button to start the robot and to choose whether the robot vacuums or mops. Specific rooms that have been set up with the Ecovacs app can be selected, or you can choose to have the X8 Pro Omni clean all rooms that it has access to.

There's also a built-in toggle for Quick or Deep Clean, which controls the cleaning pattern that the robot uses. ‌Siri‌ commands can be used in lieu of the Home app, so you can say something like "turn on the Deebot" to start a cleaning cycle (I named the robot Deebot in the Home app).

Commands like "tell Deebot to vacuum" or "tell Deebot to quick clean" didn't work with ‌Siri‌, because ‌Siri‌ just kept telling me there was no Deebot in my contacts list. It was a frustrating experience trying to use ‌Siri‌ to activate and control the vacuum, and using the Ecovacs app or the Home app was simpler.

It's not Ecovacs' fault that ‌Siri‌ is less than capable, and the Ecovacs app is an easier solution for the most part, though I was also perfectly able to control the vacuum from the Home app.

Ecovacs App and Mapping

The Ecovacs app has a much deeper feature set than is available with the Home app or with ‌Siri‌, including its own personal assistant that can respond to voice-based commands.

ecovacs app interface
Operating the X8 Pro Omni requires the Ecovacs app for setup and for specialized controls. Setup was a super simple process, and the app is complicated, but easy enough to figure out. There's an overarching "Home" that houses all of your Ecovacs products, and tapping into one brings up controls. You can start or pause the robot from this interface, or send it to recharge, and additional options are available by tapping the "Enter" option.

Before starting to vacuum, the X8 Pro Omni maps out all of the rooms of the house, or the rooms that it is given access to. It's surprisingly good at identifying objects, distinguishing between flooring types, and separating areas into rooms. It can misidentify smaller spaces. For example, it merged my office bathroom into the main office area and split a closet into two rooms when it's one. I can view and edit the map to fix it, create boundaries for the vacuum, identify different rooms, and label furniture. There is a multi-map option for houses with more than one story, or for separate areas.

deebot cleaning routines
The X8 Pro Omni is continually scanning its surroundings as it cleans, and it is good at not bumping into furniture or objects. It also does well with pets. My cat loves the robot, and when it vacuums, he'll follow it around and get in its way. The X8 Pro Omni gently nudges him out of its path and continues on with its task.

deebot cat base station
As the X8 Pro Omni cleans, it shows a white line on the map of where it has vacuumed, so it's easy to ensure that it gets into every nook and cranny that it can reach. Mopping is shown with a more diffuse line over the vacuum line.

There are multiple options for controlling how it cleans. There's a vacuum only mode, a vac and mop mode where it vacuums and then mops at the same time, and a mop after vac mode where it will go around and vacuum first, then mop afterward. The benefit to that last mode is that it'll vacuum before it starts washing the floor, so there's no water from the roller mop getting on carpets or anywhere else.

You can adjust suction power for the vacuuming, water flow rate for the mopping, and the cleaning speed, which increases or decreases the space between the passes that it makes on the floor. Deep cleaning has little space between each pass (it cleans in lines along the floor), and quick clean has more space. There are also options for a single pass or two passes, and you can select specific areas of a room for even more cleaning to get up tough stains.

It's ideal to set up a schedule to have the X8 Pro Omni clean each day or multiple times a week. Depending on how large the area is that it's cleaning, it may need to stop and recharge, and there will be multiple stops to empty the dust bin or wash off the mop. Since it can take some time for it to finish, there is a Do Not Disturb option that prevents it from turning on during specific times of the day, and Auto Resume can also be turned off if you don't want it cleaning half the house, charging up, and then resuming late at night when you're trying to sleep.

With a large house, it would probably make sense to set the robot to clean a room or two each day, which would keep the floors clean without having it run for hours. It can also be scheduled to run when you're out of the house, which lets you avoid the noise, plus there are options for cleaning up eating areas after meals and keeping pet areas clean.

There is a voice assistant built into the X8 Pro Omni, called Yiko. Saying the "Ok Yiko" wake word activates listening mode, and the robot accepts commands to start a clean, continue a clean, stop a clean, go charge, and more.

Yiko is more capable than ‌Siri‌, and can understand commands to vacuum specific rooms, under specific furniture, and multi-step commands like sweep around the pet feeder, then mop. It can re-clean rooms on command, spot clean, and clean at specific times. There's even an option to have it come to where you are and clean, and you can send it away with a "don't clean here" command.

While the X8 Pro Omni is cleaning, you can view the camera to see what it's doing and what it's seeing. When it's not cleaning, you can enter the live view and have it patrol your house and communicate with whoever is in the house, so it's also sort of a mobile security or pet camera. I can direct it to go check in on my cat, using an on-screen remote control, and it can snap photos, take videos, and let me talk to him. It's fun to play with.

deebot camera control
I do wish I could have it vacuum/mop while I control it, but that's not an option.

Privacy

Ecovacs is a Chinese company, and this is a product that includes a camera and the ability to map your house, which some users will be wary about. Ecovacs does have a clear privacy policy surrounding data storage, and footage from the camera is stored locally and encrypted.

Visual data can be uploaded to Ecovacs' servers for obstacle avoidance purposes, but this is an opt-in feature. There are multiple privacy controls in the app, with toggles for opting out of data sharing, though some of the opt-outs reduce functionality.

Bottom Line

Unfortunately, all of the robot vacuums that have Matter integration are higher-end models, and it's not a feature that has trickled down to entry level models. The Deebot X8 Pro Omni is over $1,000, and other robots with Matter support and similar features also have the same general price point.

Given that HomeKit-based controls for robot vacuums are limited in scope compared to what you can do in the apps designed for robot vacuums, Matter integration shouldn't be the sole reason to choose a particular product. Maybe it will get better over time, but there are a lot of advanced features you can't get to without the dedicated app, and it makes the most sense to set up a schedule and think little about the robot after that.

Where Matter might be more important is if you want to have a vacuum that interacts in some way with other ‌HomeKit‌ devices, because you can set up multi-device automations. If you want to have the robot vacuum whenever people leave the house, the Home app can do that. You can absolutely clean, mop, and operate the X8 Pro Omni with ‌Siri‌ and the Home app, it's just more efficient to use the Ecovacs app.

Even with somewhat weak ‌HomeKit‌ integration, I do think the X8 Pro Omni is worth considering just for its cleaning capabilities. The roller mop that it has for washing the floor works well, and the suction more than keeps up with a multi-pet household. It's good at avoiding obstacles, and the app does come with privacy controls and policies that are appreciated.

How to Buy

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni can be purchased from the Ecovacs website for $1,300, and it is also available from Amazon. Retailers like Best Buy, Costco, and Home Depot also sell Ecovacs products, so it's worth looking for discounts and promotions.

Note: Ecovacs provided MacRumors with a Deebot X8 Pro Omni for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article57 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

Tuesday April 15, 2025 6:31 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself. Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
Read Full Article79 comments
iOS 19 Roundup Feature

iOS 19 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday April 15, 2025 7:37 am PDT by
The first iOS 19 beta is less than two months away, and there are already a handful of new features that are expected with the update. Apple should release the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September. Below, we recap the key...
Read Full Article32 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article92 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article219 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple Bristol Current

An Apple Store in the UK is Permanently Closing Later This Year

Monday April 14, 2025 7:33 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England, and there is no replacement in sight. Apple Bristol in 2023 Apple Bristol will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 9, due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. According to news reports, and a building application, the ...
Read Full Article28 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Says These Products Are Now Vintage

Tuesday April 15, 2025 9:53 am PDT by
Apple today updated its vintage products list to add the 2018 Mac mini and the iPhone 6s, devices that will get more limited service and repairs now that they are considered vintage. The iPhone 6s initially launched in 2015, but Apple kept it around as a low-cost device until 2018, which is why it is only now being added to the vintage list. The iPhone 6s had Apple's A9 chip, and it was...
Read Full Article73 comments