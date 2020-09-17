Guides
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

iOS 14: Picture in Picture with Youtube

While Picture in Picture is supported in iOS 14, Youtube is a special case.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Upcoming
Apple Watch 6
Sept. 18: Order Now

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Sept. 18: Order Now

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Watch Series 6 Reviews Roundup: Brighter and Faster, Blood Oxygen Measuring Requires Precise Fit

by

First impressions of the Apple Watch Series 6 have now been shared by select media outlets and YouTubers, providing a closer look at the device's new features, including blood oxygen measuring and a brighter always-on display.


Starting with blood oxygen measuring, Engadget's Valentina Palladino noted that the Apple Watch needs to be worn in a certain way to get a successful reading:

It took at roughly seven attempts of fiddling with the placement before I got it to work. Data came most often when the Watch was as far up my arm as my small/medium sports band would allow when secured on the third notch. Apple provides guidelines in the blood oxygen app that explain proper placement, and one of the things it advises is not to position the Watch too low on the wrist.

Palladino suggested that the new Solo Loop band may have been Apple's way of addressing this matter, as it kept the Apple Watch flush against her skin for accurate blood oxygen readings. Apple says the Solo Loop comes in nine sizes to provide an "ultracomfortable" fit, with a wrist sizing guide available on its website.

TechCrunch's Brian Heater was disappointed that the Series 6 continues to have the same advertised 18 hours of battery life as previous models, especially with the addition of sleep tracking. However, during its Time Flies event this week, Apple indicated that the Series 6 can charge 20 percent faster than the Series 5.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn said his favorite new feature is the brighter always-on display, which he described as "very bright." Bohn also offered praise for the new (PRODUCT)RED finish option, which looks quite vibrant in his photos.


Powered by a new S6 chip, Apple says the Series 6 is up to 20 percent faster than the Series 5. Rolling Stone's Brandt Ranj said that in real-world use, the Series 6 feels "incredibly fast," noting that apps load more quickly, Siri feels more responsive, and animations like the closing of Activity rings look a lot smoother.

Additional Impressions:

For more, we've also rounded up Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE unboxing videos.

Avatar
otternonsense
27 minutes ago at 07:33 am
The more I read about it, the more I think I’ll stick to the series 4. :(
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Dwalls90
15 minutes ago at 07:46 am
WatchOS 7 made my Stainless Steel Series 4 a lot faster. With the exception of the new blood oxygen level monitoring (which doesn't look "perfect" per the review), I don't see a real reason to spend net $600 between selling my Series 4 to get the Series 6.


Hey, so do all Apple Watch 6 models have a display made out of sapphire, or just the stainless steel / titanium ones?

This has been discussed at length in the Watch forums. Similar to prior years, only the SS and Ti watches get Sapphire screens.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
vseera
25 minutes ago at 07:36 am


The more I read about it, the more I think I’ll stick to the series 4. :(

Me too :) I would like to get a Series 5 just for the always on screen, if I can find it at a discount. Otherwise the Series 4 suits me well and I don't think I will miss anything from this newer one.

I also have an accurate finger pulse oxymeter, so find the oxygen monitoring a bit gimmicky.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
locovaca
13 minutes ago at 07:47 am


The more I read about it, the more I think I’ll stick to the series 4. :(

Ditto but series 3 here!


The blood O2 sensor takes 15 seconds. Why can't a person just push the watch against the wrist if there is a problem with fit.

Because it’s supposed to be silently taking readings all day. If it require manual intervention then that won’t work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
TheBing1980
6 minutes ago at 07:55 am


There is a 15 second countdown for the test. I don't think it takes readings in the background all day.

According to the support page on Apple’s website it does take readings in the background.

About background measurements
The Blood Oxygen app on your Apple Watch will occasionally measure your blood oxygen levels if background measurements are on. This will usually happen when you are not moving. Depending on how active you are, the number of readings collected each day and the time between these readings will vary. “
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Born2Run
6 minutes ago at 07:55 am
I ordered the £409 Series 6, and was originally doing the trade-in for my 2 year old Series 4 for £135 but instead managed to sell it for £250 yesterday... So I see it as the Series 6 only cost me £159
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
