Watch: Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Unboxing Videos

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE unboxing videos and first impressions have hit the web.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the new high-end model with blood oxygen tracking, a faster S6 chip, a next-generation always-on altimeter, and new casing options like blue aluminum and graphite stainless steel. Pricing starts at $399.

Image Credit: The Verge

Starting at $279, the lower-cost Apple Watch SE features the same design as the Series 6, but with some features missing, including an always-on display, blood oxygen tracking, and the ECG app for detecting atrial fibrillation. Apple Watch SE is also powered by the previous-generation S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE share a handful of features, including fall detection, a compass, an always-on altimeter, Emergency SOS with international emergency calling, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, water resistance up to 50 meters, the Noise app, and compatibility with watchOS 7.

