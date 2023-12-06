Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has been gaining increasing attention over the course of its relatively short lifetime, and I recently had a chance to try out a 2023 Electrified GV70 SUV to see how the infotainment experience stacks up for an iPhone owner.

2023 gv70
My test vehicle was a high-end Prestige trim with a beautiful 14.5-inch widescreen center screen, complemented by a 12.3-inch all-digital driver display featuring autostereoscopic 3D technology, plus an additional head-up display for viewing key information without having to take your eyes off the road.

2023 gv70 skyInfotainment display

The GV70's center display is mounted high on the dashboard and set back a decent amount, which puts it in a good spot for glancing at without having to look too far away from what's in front of you, but the positioning and widescreen dimensions make operating it via the touchscreen a bit of a reach. To address that, Genesis also includes a rotary controller and a number of buttons within easy reach of the driver on the center console.

2023 gv70 rotary controllerRotary controller located above a rotary shifter dial

The rotary controller includes a dial for navigating between user interface elements, and you can press the dial to register your selection, but the dial can also be rocked to move more quickly move between pages and sections in the system. The surface of the controller is also touch-sensitive, allowing you to draw out letters when trying to search for destinations or performing other tasks where text entry is needed. Voice commands are typically a much superior method for this, however.

In addition to the rotary controller, there are several buttons located directly above it on the console to quickly access specific functions in the infotainment system, including dedicated Home, Menu, and Back buttons. Scroll-style buttons also allow for easy volume and tuning adjustments.

2023 gv70 steering wheelSteering wheel controls

Steering wheel controls are another method for controlling some infotainment functions, and there's even another strip of buttons on the center stack below the climate controls with quick access to the map, navigation, radio, and media functions. This strip and the steering wheel each have a user-configurable "star" button that can be set to jump you straight into CarPlay.

And yes, climate controls have their own dedicated section separate from the main infotainment screen and they include a combination of physical and digital controls that works quite well. The driver and passenger each have a knob for adjusting the temperature for their respective sides of the cabin, and there additional commonly used controls to the outside of these dials.

2023 gv70 climateDedicated climate controls

These climate controls are not individual buttons, but the small panels they're on do move when pressed, providing some tactile feedback. Other settings like heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, and manual fan speed adjustments are made on a digital screen, so they're harder to manage by feel, although they do provide some haptic and audio feedback when pressed.

2023 gv70 menuMenu screen for native infotainment

For the most part, the native infotainment system has a sleek, modern look, with high-resolution graphics and a logical layout of screens and panels that's easy to navigate using the rotary controller or by touch.

2023 gv70 nature soundsNature sounds

A full array of functions are available, from SiriusXM to onboard navigation to EV data. There are even a variety of soothing nature sounds that can be piped throughout the cabin, and there's a weather app complete with a radar view.

2023 gv70 navBuilt-in navigation

The onboard navigation is functional and helpful with both overview and next-turn views available simultaneously while a route is in progress, but the look could stand some modernization to better match the rest of the infotainment system.

In the driver's display, Genesis includes the neat Blind-Spot View Monitor system that Hyundai has offered for a number of years, which uses cameras on the side-view mirror to display a live video feed of your blind spot on a given side when you engage your turn signal. It's a handy feature that I wish was common in more brands.

2023 gv70 driver displayDriver display with stereoscopic 3D view and Blind-Spot View Monitor

The other clever driver's display feature that comes as part of the Prestige package on the GV70 is the 3D aspect. It's something you really have to experience in person to fully grasp, but it takes advantage of parallax with offset images to turn gauges and other digital aspects of the instrument cluster into three-dimensional representations that give a sense of depth.

A camera pointed at the driver tracks their position and gaze, adjusting the 3D effect accordingly. The whole thing is a bit gimmicky, but it's kind of neat and stands out as something different to help set the high-end Genesis trims apart.

2023 gv70 chargingUSB ports and wireless charging pad in center console

The GV70 includes a pair of USB-A ports (one for charge and data and one for charging only) in a small cubby on the center console that also includes a wireless Qi charger. As with many car chargers, it can be difficult to get a reliable wireless charging connection, likely due to the slab-style charger design and the ‌iPhone‌'s camera bump and case lip interfering with positioning on the charger.

2023 gv70 rear climate usb jpgRear climate controls and USB charging ports

On the rear of the center console are climate controls and a pair of USB-A charging ports for rear passengers.

CarPlay

As you'd hope, the Electrified GV70 supports ‌CarPlay‌, but unfortunately only via a wired connection. Genesis is currently a victim of an odd split in Hyundai's infotainment systems wherein lower-tier systems support both wired and wireless ‌CarPlay‌ while higher-end systems with built-in navigation only support wired ‌CarPlay‌. There have been rumors of Hyundai and Genesis adding wireless ‌CarPlay‌ to some of these higher-tier systems on select models via a software update in the relatively near future, but we'll have to see if that pans out.

2023 gv70 carplay home‌CarPlay‌ Home screen

So if you want to use ‌CarPlay‌, you're going to have plug your phone in, and it's unfortunate that more modern USB-C ports aren't included. The charging and USB compartment includes a spring-loaded cover to help hide things away, but if you've got a Pro Max-sized ‌iPhone‌ with a cable sticking out the bottom for ‌CarPlay‌, you'll have a very difficult time getting that cover to close properly.

2023 gv70 carplay mapsApple Maps in ‌CarPlay‌

‌CarPlay‌ looks great on the GV70's widescreen display, which even leaves enough room for a sidebar off to the right where you can view other functions from the native infotainment system. You can see your current radio station or audio track information, a compass, a dedicated clock, vehicle battery information, and more.

2023 gv70 carplay now playingNow Playing screen in ‌CarPlay‌

On the downside, ‌CarPlay‌ is a single-screen experience in the GV70, as it doesn't get the latest dual-screen experience rolling out recently to Volvo and a few other brands, and it doesn't even get the more basic ‌Apple Maps‌ navigation prompts in the driver display or the head-up display that are available on many vehicles. Navigation prompts from the native navigation system do appear in the head-up display, so that's a plus for using the Hyundai/Genesis system.

2023 gv70 carplay dashboard‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard view

Wrap-up

The Genesis Electrified GV70 starts at a little over $65,000, with the Prestige package on my test model, a paint upcharge, and destination fees bringing things to a little shy of $75,000. It's not cheap, and its range clocks in at only 236 miles (and even a bit less than that in real-world review), but overall it's a fun drive with a boost mode that lets you go 0–60 in around four seconds.

It's also packed with technology from the gorgeous center display to the 3D driver's display to a fingerprint authentication system. My main gripes on this front are the lack of wireless connectivity for ‌CarPlay‌, USB-A ports rather than USB-C, and an inconvenient phone storage/charging setup.

Hopefully, those issues will be addressed in upcoming model years (or even via software updates to existing models such as for wireless ‌CarPlay‌), but even now if the issues aren't deal-breakers and you're willing and able to spend that kind of cash, the Electrified GV70 is a pretty compelling package. A gasoline-powered version is also available for a still-premium but significantly lower price tag, but you'll be missing out on some of the fun EV features like zippy acceleration.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Genesis
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 1, 2023 12:19 pm PST by
iOS 17.2 has been in beta testing for over a month, and it should be released to all users in a few more weeks. The software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones, including the dozen that we have highlighted below. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in mid-December. To learn about even more features coming in the update, check out our full list. Journal ...
Read Full Article
anker new xmas 1

Anker's Cyber Week Sale Enters Final Days With Up to 60% Off Sitewide

Friday December 1, 2023 12:05 pm PST by
Anker's Black Friday/Cyber Week event is entering its final days this weekend, and it's still offering up to 60 percent off sitewide. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time. All of these sales will end on December 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you...
Read Full Article19 comments
General Apps Messages

Green Bubbles on iPhone to Gain These 7 New Features Next Year

Thursday November 30, 2023 9:00 am PST by
Earlier this month, Apple announced that it will finally support RCS in the Messages app on the iPhone starting later next year. This change will result in several improvements to the messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices. RCS will become the new default standard for messaging between iPhones and Android devices, but these conversations will still have green bubbles like...
Read Full Article
top stories 2dec2023

Top Stories: iOS 17.1.2 Released, NameDrop Misinformation, and More

Saturday December 2, 2023 6:00 am PST by
Apple employees are back to work following a Thanksgiving break, and that means this week saw a number of new operating system updates for both public release and beta testing. This week also saw some misinformation about Apple's new NameDrop feature making the rounds, while Apple and Goldman Sachs appear to be on the verge of a break-up in their Apple Card and savings account partnership,...
Read Full Article33 comments
instagram messenger

Instagram and Facebook Messenger Chats to Disconnect This Month

Tuesday December 5, 2023 1:57 am PST by
Meta has revealed plans to end Instagram users' ability to chat with Facebook accounts later this month, rolling back a feature that it introduced over three years ago. In September 2020, Meta (then Facebook) announced it was merging its Facebook Messenger service with Instagram direct messaging, allowing Instagram users to chat with Facebook users and vice versa using the same platform....
Read Full Article28 comments
iphone 5g mmwave

Apple's Work on 6G Connectivity Already Expanding

Monday December 4, 2023 7:00 am PST by
Apple's work on implementing 6G cellular connectivity on its devices appears to be ramping up, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is increasingly turning its attention to 6G, even amid its widely reported difficulties developing a custom 5G cellular modem. In 2021, the first highly specific Apple job...
Read Full Article133 comments