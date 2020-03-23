MacRumors
All >
Guides
How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone

Washing your hands is only going half way. You should also clean your iPhone regularly.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 to people at once.

Coronavirus and Apple

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has been spreading around the world since January, and so far, it has had a major impact on Apple's device production and device sales in affected countries like China.

How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse

Same goes for your Mac. You touch it every day, so you should keep it clean.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2
Early 2020

Low-cost device similar to iPhone 8 but with upgraded internals such as latest A13 chip.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Offers CarPlay, a Revamped Infotainment System, and Tons of Safety Features

Monday March 23, 2020 1:48 PM PDT by Eric Slivka

Hyundai was one of the first brands officially announced as a CarPlay partner back in 2014, and the feature is now available across pretty much all of the carmaker's lineup. I recently spent some time with ‌CarPlay‌ and Hyundai's native infotainment system in the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata, and I've been impressed with not only Hyundai's ‌CarPlay‌ implementation but also just how much technology in general Hyundai has managed to include in the Sonata for its price.


The 2020 Sonata starts at $23,600 and is available in four trim levels, topping out with the Limited trim at nearly $34,000 plus destination charges. My test vehicle was the high-end Limited trim, which comes with all of the bells and whistles Hyundai offers without any additional packages needed, with the exception of a $300 upcharge for the Quartz White paint and optional accessories like floor mats and cargo customization. A traditional hybrid version of the redesigned Sonata with an available solar-panel roof should be available in the coming months.


Technology and Safety Features

The 2020 Sonata is packed with technology, offering nearly every popular safety feature, including many of them even on the base SE trim. Forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, driver attention warning, and smart cruise with stop and go are standard on all trims, while SEL and higher trims add blind spot collision avoidance and rear cross traffic avoidance.

Video feed of left-side blind spot

At the top end, the Limited trim includes parking collision avoidance, highway drive assist (which is an option on the SEL Plus trim), and a very convenient blind view monitor that pops up a video feed of your blind spot anytime you activate the turn signal. The video appears right in the gauge cluster and makes it very easy to check exactly what's next to your vehicle, a significant step up from the traditional blind spot monitor that only illuminates a light if an object is detected.

Standard gauge cluster view

Speaking of the gauge cluster, the Limited and SEL Plus trims come with a nice all-digital 12.3-inch screen, and it's available as part of the convenience package on the SEL trim. The Limited trim also includes a head-up display for even more information available at a glance without needing to take your eyes off the road.


And of course, there's the Limited-only "Smart Park" feature made famous with a Super Bowl ad this year, which lets you remote start the car and move it slowly forward or backward without you even needing to be in the car. Hyundai markets it as a feature for letting you get the car in or out of tight parking spaces, and while it feels like mostly a gimmick to me, it's another sign of the semi-autonomous technologies that continue to roll out across many car manufacturers.

Infotainment

When it comes to infotainment, the base Sonata comes with an 8-inch screen, but my Limited trim includes a larger 10.25-inch widescreen display with built-in navigation. The larger display is also available on the stepped-down SEL Plus trim as an option if you add the $2,750 tech package that also includes a sunroof, LED interior lights, premium Bose audio, and highway drive assist. ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Auto are standard on all trims, regardless of display size.

Home screen icon view

Hyundai has rolled out a revamped infotainment in the 2020 Sonata, and it's a massive improvement. It offers a clean look with layouts and designs that will feel familiar to any smartphone user. Customizability is embraced throughout the system, with the ability to edit the home screen icon and widget layouts, and this customizability extends throughout the vehicle systems with a vast array of options accessible through the infotainment system.

Home screen widget view

Similar to ‌CarPlay‌, the Hyundai infotainment system offers a couple of different home screen views, starting with a dashboard-style screen that lets you customize widgets such as navigation, audio, weather, and more. A swipe on the screen switches over to an icon-based home screen that gives you access to all of the system functions. You'll find all of the usual functions here, including data on your driving performance, a handy app for recording voice memos, and even a "Sounds of Nature" function that lets you pipe relaxing sounds like a forest scene, sea waves, rain, or a crackling fireplace throughout the car.

Sounds of Nature app

There's really only one tactile hardware control, and that's the volume knob, but there are several capacitive buttons on either side of the display. You can't really find them by feel as you would be able to do with physical buttons, but at least they make it easy to jump to frequently used infotainment functions without needing to navigate through the system's UI. There's also a dedicated "star" button that can be configured to offer one-touch access to ‌CarPlay‌, for example.

Configuring the "star" button to activate ‌CarPlay‌

Built-in navigation is provided by HERE, and it proved to be a capable system with a solid POI database that was able to pull up nearly every destination I attempted to find. It's also easy to search by POI categories, set shortcuts for multiple frequent destinations, and select your route options.

Built-in navigation search screen

The navigation system provides a side-by-side view with a larger screen showing your overall upcoming route and a smaller side panel with specific information for your next upcoming turn, but you can also drag over another side panel to essentially divide the widescreen display into thirds and simultaneously show other infotainment system data like audio.

Built-in navigation with split-screen view

‌CarPlay‌

‌CarPlay‌ on the 2020 Sonata requires a wired connection, which is still very common among car manufacturers, although many are starting to move toward wireless connectivity options in their next-generation infotainment systems that are just starting to roll out.

‌CarPlay‌ home screen in widescreen

Perhaps my favorite thing about ‌CarPlay‌ in the 2020 Sonata is the ability to set a user preference for widescreen or side-by-side screens. Widescreen infotainment systems are becoming more and more popular, and manufacturers have typically fallen into one of two camps when it comes to supporting ‌CarPlay‌ in them: let ‌CarPlay‌ take over the entire screen or limit it to a portion of the screen while leaving a smaller side panel to display information from the native system.

Apple Maps in full widescreen view

Hyundai lets the user choose, although it's not a setting you'll be able to easily switch while driving as it's managed within the settings for the connected phone.

‌Apple Maps‌ in split-screen view with native audio widget

Regardless of which option you choose, you'll see a typical ‌CarPlay‌ experience with interactions happening through either the expansive touchscreen or Siri. Maps in particular looks great on the widescreen, but even at the smaller size you'll have a reasonable view of what's around you.

‌Apple Maps‌ in split-screen view with native weather widget

The touchscreen is responsive in both the native system and ‌CarPlay‌, and I experienced no issues with ‌CarPlay‌ connectivity in my testing. The capacitive buttons on either side of the display make it simple to hop out to the native system, while the customizable star button makes for one-touch access to get back into ‌CarPlay‌.

‌CarPlay‌ "Now Playing" screen in widescreen

As is typical for steering wheel controls, there's a single voice control button that serves dual duty. A short press brings up the Hyundai voice system while a long press activates ‌Siri‌.

Sonata steering wheel controls with voice/‌Siri‌ button at top left of left cluster

Climate Controls

Despite the raft of features included in the 2020 Sonata, Hyundai has done a lot to minimize the complexity of the controls. Climate controls thankfully remain hardware-based and separate from the infotainment system, and it's a relatively clean setup that even integrates controls for the heated and ventilated front seats.

Climate controls

Hyundai has made fairly heavy use of space-saving switches for things like A/C mode controls, fan speeds, and drive modes, making for a simpler layout than other systems that use multiple buttons for each function.

Ports and Wireless Charging

The Sonata features a pair of USB-A ports up front on all trims, with one for data and one for charging only. A single charge-only USB-A port for rear passengers is included standard on the Limited and SEL Plus trims, while it's part of a $1200 convenience package on the SEL trim. It's not available at all on the base SE trim.

Rear USB port

Hyundai also offers a Qi wireless phone charging on some trims of the 2020 Sonata, with the charger coming standard on the Limited trim and as an option on the SEL Plus trim. It's not available on the SEL or SE trims.

Front USB ports

I experienced a bit of quirkiness with the charger, as it was not able to charge my iPhone 11 Pro Max with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Upon setting my phone charging pad, my phone would vibrate as if charging had started, but then it would repeat every few seconds and the charging status light above the charger would never illuminate.

Qi wireless phone charger

I removed the ‌Smart Battery Case‌ and tried with the bare phone, and charging worked fine. I also tried with an iPhone XS Max with and without the official ‌Smart Battery Case‌ for that model and everything worked fine.

Convenient phone storage slot between cupholders

The Sonata offers another handy phone storage option, and that's a slot in the center console between the two cupholders. A phone sits upright in the slot, making it easy to grab on your way out of the car, and it's a convenient space-saving solution for holding the phone even while connected to the infotainment system for ‌CarPlay‌, as long as you put the phone in upside down.

Wrap-up

The 2020 Sonata packs an impressive amount of technology for its price points, and I'm looking forward to seeing these capabilities and the revamped infotainment system make their way across the rest of the Hyundai lineup.

While I'd like to see wireless ‌CarPlay‌, the wired solution works well and integrates smoothly with the new infotainment system. The spacious widescreen display available on higher trims is terrific, and I love the amount of customizability Hyundai provides, extending all the way to allowing for standard or full-screen ‌CarPlay‌.

The 2020 Sonata starts at a reasonable $23,600 an maxes out at just about $34,000, even with all of that technology built in. Aside from an engine that lacks some of the pep found in similarly sized luxury cars, the Sonata in a higher-end trim feels like a much more expensive sedan than it is.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Hyundai

Top Stories

Apple Still Expected to Launch High End 12.9-inch iPad Pro With Mini LED Display Tech in Fourth Quarter of 2020

Friday March 20, 2020 3:17 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020. The claim is made in relation to a separate paywalled article underscoring Apple's eagerness to ...
Read Full Article114 comments

Here's How a Trackpad Works With an iPad Pro in iPadOS 13.4

Thursday March 19, 2020 1:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 2020 iPad Pro with a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time. Apple didn't stop there, though, and built support for mice and trackpads into all modern iPads through the iPadOS 13.4 update. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new 2020 iPad Pro doesn't come out until next week and the Magic...
Read Full Article93 comments

2020 MacBook Air Reviews Praise Magic Keyboard and Faster Performance at Lower $999 Starting Price

Friday March 20, 2020 7:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The media has got its hands on the new MacBook Air and first impressions of the notebook after a day or two of usage are largely positive. Following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air features a redesigned Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that deliver 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, reviews find the...
Read Full Article165 comments

Pixar's Newest Film 'Onward' Arriving on Digital Platforms in the U.S. Tonight, Streaming on Disney+ April 3

Friday March 20, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Disney and Pixar's new animated movie "Onward" is following the recent trend of movies arriving early on digital platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in the United States tonight, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT, "Onward" will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms like iTunes for $19.99 (via Variety). Following this, the movie will be streaming for Disney+...
Read Full Article48 comments

2020 MacBook Air With Quad-Core i5 is Up to 76% Faster Than 2018-2019 Model Based on Benchmarks

Friday March 20, 2020 9:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week refreshed its MacBook Air lineup with a scissor switch Magic Keyboard and faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, including a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3, 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5, and 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7. Jason Snell of Six Colors was provided with the mid-range MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 processor for testing purposes. In his first...
Read Full Article143 comments

Brydge Showcases New iPadOS 13.4 Trackpad Features in its New Pro+ Keyboard

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:30 am PDT by Frank McShan
Brydge has released a short YouTube video showcasing its Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with trackpad support. This comes just days after Apple announced its own Magic Keyboard with designated trackpad alongside both the new iPad Pro and new MacBook Air. In the video, Brydge highlights some of the capabilities of its new Brydge Pro+ keyboard. The major new feature is full trackpad support in iPadOS...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Powerbeats, and More

Saturday March 21, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
With no March media event in the works, Apple this week rolled out a number of product updates including updated iPad Pro models with dual cameras, a LiDAR scanner, and a Magic Keyboard accessory with trackpad. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the Mac side, we got an updated MacBook Air and storage-bumped Mac mini models, as well as new Powerbeats earphones, so...
Read Full Article19 comments

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GM With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Wednesday March 18, 2020 10:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing. iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article85 comments

People Who Left Devices at Apple Stores for Repair Can't Get Them Until Stores Reopen

Friday March 20, 2020 5:42 pm PDT by Juli Clover
All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider. Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or...
Read Full Article133 comments

Apple Acknowledges Personal Hotspot Issues Affecting Some iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 Users

Saturday March 21, 2020 10:04 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
In an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with Personal Hotspot. Apple has told Authorized Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to a Personal Hotspot or experience frequent disconnection from one. Customers may also...
Read Full Article62 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Contributing Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Slay the Spire’ Gets Updated, ‘Rhythm of the Gods’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’, ‘Disney Heroes’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Monster Wars’, and More
‘Bomb Chicken’ from Nitrome Is Heading to iOS as a Premium Release with Pre-Orders Now Live on the App Store
‘SINoALICE’ from Square Enix Finally Haas a New Global Release Date, New ‘NieR’ Collaboration Revealed
Quarantined and Still Podcasting – The TouchArcade Show #439
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Repulsive’
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location’ Remastered Update Now Available on iOS and Android
Gorgeous Dice-Based Board Game ‘Sagrada’ is Coming to iOS, Android, and Desktop on March 31st
YouTube
New iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard, Updated MacBook Air, iPhone 12 Rumors, and More!
New iPad Pro Trackpad Feature in iOS 13.4!
New 2020 iPad Pro, MacBook Air, & Mac Mini Available Now!
Hands-On with Apple's NEW Powerbeats (Powerbeats 4)
Online Only WWDC, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, and Redesigned MacBook Pros?
Copyright © 2000-2019 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]