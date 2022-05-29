The 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference is set to kick off on Monday, and like the 2020 and 2021 events, it will be held digitally with all developers able to participate for free. WWDC is aimed at developers who create apps for Apple's platforms, but Apple holds a keynote event that is of interest to the general public.

wwdc 2022 hero
Apple's keynote event is set to take place on Monday, June 6, and it will give us a first look at new software that's coming this fall. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, plus we could see new Macs, including a refreshed MacBook Air.

You can watch the WWDC 2022 keynote event using one of the methods outlined below. The live stream is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. We have a full list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

  • Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST
  • Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT
  • Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST
  • Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT
  • Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT
  • Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT
  • New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT
  • Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT
  • London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST
  • Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST
  • Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST
  • Moscow, Russia -- 8:00 p.m. MSK
  • Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST
  • Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST
  • Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST
  • Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
  • Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day
  • Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
  • Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
  • Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
  • Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day
  • Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day
  • Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
  • Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
  • Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.


The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 6 when the event kicks off.

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.

apple wwdc event website
Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2022 Keynote.

Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before.

  1. Open the TV app on your chosen device.
  2. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2022. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2022 from the results.
  3. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.

Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the ‌WWDC 2022‌ keynote on a PC running Windows 10. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2022 Livestream.

While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the ‌WWDC 2022‌ keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).

Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it impossible for Apple fans and developers to miss the event.

MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2022
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

Corsig Avatar
Corsig
48 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
So excited for Monday to come. Should be fun
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
38 minutes ago at 01:53 pm

So excited for Monday to come. Should be fun
Same here! :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article167 comments
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
iOS 14 Always on Display Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Always-On Display Mode

Sunday May 29, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
Read Full Article167 comments
macos 13 text mockup

macOS 13: What We Know So Far

Monday May 30, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 13 Name? Every year heading into...
Read Full Article238 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: Apple Preparing to Debut Enhanced Lock Screen, Windowing in iPadOS, Redesigned Mac Apps, and More at WWDC

Sunday May 29, 2022 7:35 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Read Full Article113 comments
ipad pro

Apple Memo Says Original iPad Pro and Strangely the 'Apple TV HD' Will Become Vintage Products Next Month

Tuesday May 31, 2022 12:58 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
Read Full Article99 comments
macbookairthunderboltports

What to Expect If Apple Debuts a New MacBook Air at WWDC Next Week

Wednesday June 1, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Read Full Article155 comments