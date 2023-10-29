Apple is hosting an online streaming event for the public and press on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The company is expected to announce new Macs, and potentially other products during the event, dubbed "Scary Fast." Here's how you can watch it and when, depending where you are in the world.



There are multiple ways to watch the October 30 event, with details listed below. We've also included a useful guide on when the event will take place in your particular time zone.

Holding an event at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time is an unusually late time for Apple, and for most regions and territories east of London it will actually take place on the morning of Tuesday, October 31 – or Halloween for many. So make sure you don't accidentally miss it because of the odd timing.



Apple Events Website

With the Apple Events website, you can watch the event live on a Mac, iPhone, ‌iPad‌, PC, or any other device with a web browser. The Apple Events website works in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.



Just navigate to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the appropriate time to watch. You can visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.



YouTube

Apple also plans to stream the event live on YouTube, which is perhaps the easiest and most efficient way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, which is pretty much all platforms, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.

Apple TV App

Apple has posted a placeholder for the October 30 event on YouTube, and you can visit it now to set an event reminder.

Apple used to have a dedicated Apple Events app on the Apple TV, but ahead of WWDC 2020, it was folded into the Apple TV app. On event day, there will be a prominent ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app section dedicated to the live stream, which can be watched on any device where the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app is available.



This includes the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, iPhones, iPads, and Macs, as well as select smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. If you have an ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app is one of the best ways to watch the event live. Apple hasn't updated the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app with the new event as of yet, but it should be added soon.



When to Watch the Apple Event

Unlike most Apple events, the company's "Scary Fast" event will take place at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Event times in other time zones are listed below.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 2:00 p.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska — 4:00 p.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California — 5:00 p.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona — 5:00 p.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 5:00 p.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado — 6:00 p.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas — 7:00 p.m. CDT

New York, New York — 8:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada — 8:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada — 9:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 9:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 12:00 a.m. GMT next day

Berlin, Germany — 1:00 a.m. CET next day

Paris, France — 1:00 a.m. CET next day

Cape Town, South Africa — 2:00 a.m. SAST next day

Helsinki, Finland — 2:00 a.m. EET next day

Istanbul, Turkey — 3:00 a.m. TRT next day

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 4:00 a.m. GST next day

Delhi, India — 5:30 a.m. IST next day

Jakarta, Indonesia — 7:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 8:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 8:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 8:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 8:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 9:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 9:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 10:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia — 11:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 1:00 p.m. NZDT next day

MacRumors Coverage

If you're not able to watch or just want to follow along with us as we watch the event unfold, visit MacRumors.com for our liveblog or follow us on Twitter at MacRumorsLive for our live tweet coverage.

Both the MacRumors site and our Twitter account are excellent ways to discuss the new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts as Apple unveils its new products. Later in the day and throughout the week, we'll also have much more in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements, so make sure to stay tuned.