WhatsApp has made it easier to organize your conversations with the global rollout of custom chat lists. This new feature expands on the chat filters introduced earlier this year, and offers a more personalized way to manage your messaging.



To create a custom list, tap the plus (+) icon in the filter bar at the top of the Chats tab. You can add both individual contacts and group chats to your lists, similar to how you might use favorites. For instance, you could create separate lists for family members, work colleagues, or neighborhood groups, allowing you to quickly find important conversations in your chats inbox.

New lists will appear alongside existing chat filters like "All," "Unread," and "Groups" in the filter bar. If you need to make changes, simply long-press on any list name to edit its contents, which will allow you to add or removing conversations as needed. Lists are rolling out to users today, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, according to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently also added a new Home Screen widget for iPhone users. After updating to version 24.21.81 or later, you can add the widget to access recent chats, favorites, pinned conversations, or frequently contacted friends directly from your iPhone Home Screen.