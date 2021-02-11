Skip to Content

How to Turn Off HomePod Mini Proximity Notifications and Vibrations on iPhone

With the launch of iOS 14.4, Apple added a new feature for the HomePod mini that's designed to provide haptic feedback when your iPhone 11 or 12 is near the speaker to facilitate the simpler handing off of songs from one device to another.

HomePod mini iOS 14
When moving your iPhone closer to a ‌HomePod mini‌ after installing the iOS 14.4 update, the ‌iPhone‌ vibrates quicker and quicker as it gets closer to the speaker, and ‌HomePod mini‌ controls pop up on the screen. If you happen to keep your ‌HomePod mini‌ on a desk or another location where it's often close to your ‌iPhone‌, the proximity notifications can get frustrating fast.

If you've run into this problem and want the popups and vibrations to stop, follow these directions:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on "General." homepod mini handoff settings
  3. Tap on "AirPlay & Handoff."
  4. Toggle off "Transfer to HomePod." disable homepod transfer

With this feature, your ‌iPhone‌ will no longer attempt to transfer music or media to your ‌HomePod mini‌ when it's near the speaker, preventing the haptic feedback and song transfer interface from showing up. The haptic vibrations and transfer features are limited to the ‌HomePod mini‌ and the ‌iPhone 11‌ and iPhone 12 models, but the option can also be disabled on other iPhones to prevent the standard transfer interface from coming up.

