Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.3 With Genmoji
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3, the third major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched in September. macOS Sequoia 15.3 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.2.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. Apple has also released macOS 14.7.3 and macOS 13.7.3 with security fixes for older Macs.
macOS Sequoia brings Genmoji to Macs that support Apple Intelligence, which means it's now possible to create custom emoji characters using the Messages app.
The update also removes Notification summaries for news and entertainment apps to prevent misleading Apple Intelligence headline summaries. Apple's release notes for the update are below.
This update introduces Genmoji, powered by Apple Intelligence, and also includes other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.
- Genmoji creation in Messages and other apps
- Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you click the equals sign again
- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen (Mac with Apple silicon)
- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph (Mac with Apple silicon)
- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available (Mac with Apple silicon)
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100
More information on what's new in macOS Sequoia can be found in our macOS Sequoia roundup.
