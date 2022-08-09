Do contacts keep popping up in your iOS Share Sheet that you'd rather not see there each time you open it? Keep reading to learn how to get rid of them.

share sheet
Whenever you go to share something on your iPhone or iPad using the Share button, iOS brings up the activity view – often called the Share Sheet – at the top of which is a row of suggested contacts with whom you've interacted recently. Swiping along this row reveals more contacts, and the icon in the corner of each profile picture indicates the app that you often use to communicate with that person.

These suggested contacts are useful if you share a lot of things with the same people, but there may be times when you'd prefer not to see specific contacts there, for example if someone is a duplicate suggestion over multiple apps, or if you don't want to draw attention to your regular comms with a certain someone. Whatever the reason, you can actually steer these sharing suggestions to appear less often, or not at all. Here's how.

Make Contacts Appear Less Often in iOS Share Sheet

  1. Tap the Share button (the box with an arrow pointing out) in any app to bring up the Share Sheet.
  2. Long press on the suggested contact that you want to see less often in the Share Sheet.
  3. Tap Suggest Less in the popover menu.

share sheet

Bear in mind, doing this won't guarantee that the contact doesn't appear in the Share Sheet again in future, but if you keep repeating it whenever they do show up, iOS will eventually get the message.

Remove All Contacts From iOS Share Sheet

Short of deleting their contact in the Contacts app, the only way to guarantee that someone doesn't keep turning up on your Share Sheet is to disable the contact suggestions row completely.

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down and tap Siri & Search.
  3. Under the "Suggestions From Apple" section, toggle off the switch next to Show When Sharing.

settings

That's all there is to it. Now the next time you invoke the Share Sheet, you won't see any contact profiles at the top. You can reverse the change just as easily by switching on the Show When Sharing toggle again.

Top Rated Comments

hellosil Avatar
hellosil
35 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Remove All Contacts From iOS Share Sheet ?
Thank you!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HappyDude20 Avatar
HappyDude20
1 hour ago at 04:46 am
I love this function. Helps me quickly send stuff to people I frequently communicate with.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ahmedg Avatar
ahmedg
52 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Oh my God. First time ever a feature that I didn’t know existed. And guess what? I searched for something like this just yesterday.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

