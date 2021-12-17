If you've ever handed your iPhone or iPad to a baby or toddler to entertain them while you do something else, you'll probably know just how easily their little fingers can navigate into all manner of screens and settings they shouldn't be messing with.

ipad kids playing
Fortunately, Apple includes a feature in iOS that allows you to keep your device locked into a single app and control which features are available. It's called Guided Access, and this article explains how you can use it.

How to Enable Guided Access on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch the Settings app on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌.
  2. Tap Accessibility.
  3. Scroll down to "General" and tap Guided Access.
  4. Tap the switch next to Guided Access to toggle it to the green ON position and reveal further options.
    settings

  5. If you use any other accessibility options, turn on the switch next to Accessibility Shortcut so that you can access them when Guided Access is active, using a triple-click of the Home button or Side button (depending on your device).
  6. Tap Passcode Settings, then tap Set Guided Access Passcode to set a special passcode for exiting the feature. Optionally, turn on the toggle next to Face ID or Touch ID (depending on your device) if you want to be able to use biometric authentication to exit Guided Access.
    settings

How to Use Guided Access on iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch the app that you want to limit access to. In our example, we're using the BBC iPlayer app to play a kids' show.
  2. If your device has a Home button, triple-click it to enter the Guided Access initialization screen. If your device has Face ID in lieu of a Home button, triple-click the Side button instead.
    guided access

  3. The screen area will appear within a frame. If you want to make certain areas of the screen inaccessible, simply circle them using your finger.
    guided access

  4. Tap Options in the bottom-left corner, then use the switches to control access to the Side Button, Volume Buttons, Motion, Keyboards, Touch, or to set a Time Limit. In our example, to prevent the video (and audio) from being disrupted by little fingers, we would disable Side Button, Volume, and Touch by toggling off the associated switches.
    guided access

  5. Tap Done.
  6. Tap Start at the top-right corner of the screen to activate Guided Access proper. A banner will briefly appear on the screen advising you that the feature is active.

With Guided Access enabled, the only way to leave the app is by double-clicking the Side button to activate Face ID, or by triple-clicking the Side/Home button and entering the pre-set passcode. So you can leave your little ones to watch their favorite video or play their favorite game, safe in the knowledge that they can't delete your email account, phone a random number, or worse.

Apart from using the triple-click to bring up the Accessibility Shortcut, you can also add a Guided Access shortcut to your device's Control Center.

Tag: accessibility

Popular Stories

notchmeister 1

'Notchmeister' Lets You Decorate the Notch on Your MacBook Pro

Friday December 17, 2021 10:52 am PST by
While the inclusion of a display notch on the latest MacBook Pro was derided by many from its first appearance as a rumor ahead of the machine's unveiling, it's now a fact of life for those who have purchased Apple's latest pro notebook. Various apps and wallpaper designs to hide the notch have popped up, but The Iconfactory has gone in the opposite direction, embracing the notch with a simple ...
Read Full Article121 comments
top stories 18dec2021

Top Stories: What's New in iOS 15.2, Universal Control Delayed, and More

Saturday December 18, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that. As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated...
Read Full Article10 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Yellow

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to Developers

Friday December 17, 2021 1:16 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming four days after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. iOS 15.3 leaked earlier today...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Purple

iOS 15.3 Beta Leaks With Only Minor Changes as Apple Prepares for More Feature-Packed Updates in the Spring [Updated]

Friday December 17, 2021 7:18 am PST by
What appears to be the initial beta of the upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.3 update has leaked, revealing that the next major iPhone and iPad update is likely to be focused on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security enhancements, rather than larger features destined to be part of software updates in the upcoming spring. The build of the iOS 15.3 beta, obtained by MacRumors, includes...
Read Full Article58 comments
maxresdefault

The iPhone 14 in a Nutshell: All the Rumors Summarized

Wednesday December 15, 2021 12:18 pm PST by
We're still months away from the launch of the iPhone 14 models, which we're expecting in September 2022, but we've already heard enough rumors about the new devices that we have a clear picture of what to expect. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors for upcoming products can sometimes be hard to follow, so we thought we'd do an at-a-glance rumor summary for the...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple music

Apple Bringing Native Apple Music Experience to Music App for macOS

Friday December 17, 2021 8:07 am PST by
Apple is rebuilding the Music app for macOS as a fully native app, according to beta code seen by 9to5Mac. Code in the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.2, seeded to developers yesterday, shows that Apple is rebuilding the Music app using AppKit, macOS's native interface framework. The move will lead to significant improvements to the performance and experience of using the Music app, but no...
Read Full Article104 comments
iphone 13 display pro max

iOS 16 Safety Feature Already Being Tested Using Millions of Devices

Friday December 17, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Apple is working on a "crash detection" feature using data from million of iPhones and Apple Watches that could launch in 2022, according to a recent report. Citing internal company documents and people said to be familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that the new feature could use the iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically detect when a user is involved in a ...
Read Full Article
macbook pro 3

MacBook Pro Owners Noticing Smoother ProMotion Safari Scrolling After Installing macOS Monterey 12.2

Thursday December 16, 2021 2:21 pm PST by
A number of 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro owners that have a machine with ProMotion support are reporting seeing smoother Safari scrolling and performance since installing the macOS 12.2 beta, suggesting ProMotion support is finally working as intended. After upgrading, multiple MacRumors forum members have said that ProMotion is functional and has improved the Safari experience on their...
Read Full Article138 comments
maxresdefault

2022 iMac Pro Rumor List: Everything We Know Summarized

Friday December 17, 2021 9:31 am PST by
The 24-inch iMac got a major refresh in 2021, and in 2022, it's the larger 27-inch iMac's turn to get a design overhaul. We've been sharing "iMac Pro" rumors for a few months now, and today, we have a quick rundown of everything we might see in one bite-sized article and highlight video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Feature List 27-inch display Mini-LED...
Read Full Article79 comments