Apple is planning to hold its first media event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through a live stream. The event is expected to see the unveiling of a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. We could also hear news related to the company's services and perhaps learn the release dates on iOS and iPadOS 15.4, alongside macOS Monterey 12.3, which introduces Universal Control amongst other new features.



There are multiple ways to watch the March 8 event, with details listed below. We've also included a useful guide on when the event will take place in your particular time zone.



Apple Events Website

With the Apple Events website, you can watch the event live on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, or any other device with a web browser. The Apple Events website works in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.



Just navigate to www.apple.com/apple-events/ using a web browser at the appropriate time to watch. You can visit the site now to add an event reminder to your calendar.



YouTube

Apple also plans to stream the event live on YouTube, which is perhaps the easiest and most efficient way to watch because the YouTube live stream can be viewed on every platform where YouTube is available, which is pretty much all platforms, from smartphones and tablets to consoles and smart TVs.

Apple TV App

Apple has posted a placeholder for the March 8 event on YouTube, and you can visit it now to set an event reminder through YouTube.

Apple used to have a dedicated Apple Events app on the Apple TV, but ahead of WWDC in June 2020, it folded into the Apple TV app. On event day, there will be a prominent ‌Apple TV‌ app section dedicated to the live stream, which can be watched on any device where the ‌Apple TV‌ app is available.

This includes the ‌Apple TV‌, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and some smart TVs. If you have an ‌Apple TV‌, the ‌Apple TV‌ app is one of the best ways to watch the event live. Apple hasn't updated the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the new event as of yet, but it should be added soon.



Event Time Zones

Apple's event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, like most events. Event times in other time zones are listed below.

Honolulu, Hawaii — 8:00 a.m. HST

Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKST

Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PST

Phoenix, Arizona — 11:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PST

Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MST

Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CST

New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EST

Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EST

Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. AST

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 3:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. GMT

Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CET

Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CET

Cape Town, South Africa — 8:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EET

Istanbul, Turkey — 9:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 10:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India — 11:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia — 1:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China — 2:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore — 2:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia — 2:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong — 2:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea — 3:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan — 3:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia — 4:30 a.m. ACDT next day

Sydney, Australia — 5:00 a.m. AEDT next day

Auckland, New Zealand — 7:00 a.m. NZDT next day

MacRumors Coverage

If you're not able to watch or just want to follow along with us as we watch the event unfold, visit MacRumors.com for our liveblog or follow us on Twitter at MacRumorsLive for our live tweet coverage.

Both the MacRumors site and our Twitter account are excellent ways to discuss the new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts as Apple unveils new products. Later in the day and throughout the week, we'll also have much more in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements, so be sure to stay tuned.