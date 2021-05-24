Instagram has added new options on the platform that allow users to hide the number of like and view counts of other people's posts, as well as the same counts on their own posts.



The new options have been introduced to "depressurize people's experience" on the platform, the Facebook-owned social media company said. Instagram has been testing out the options in several countries since 2019, but from Wednesday it is rolling them out globally.

Instagram said its testing had found that removing likes had little impact on users' behavior and wellbeing, despite use of the platform being linked to anxiety and poor mental health. The following steps outline where you can find the new options in the Instagram mobile app.



How to Hide Like and View Counts on New Posts

By enabling this feature, you will see the username of a follower who has liked your post, "and others," instead of a number indicating the number of likes.

Start a new Instagram post as usual until you get to the last menu before sharing. Tap Advanced Settings at the bottom of the menu. Toggle on the switch next to Hide Like and View Counts. Return to the previous menu, then tap Share to post.



Note that even if a user has Like Counts enabled, they will not be able to see the number of likes on accounts or posts that have hidden them.



How to Hide Like Counts on Your Existing Posts

Find one of your own shared posts. Tap the ellipsis icon (three dots) in the top-right corner of the post. Select Hide Like Count from the pop-up menu.



How to Hide Like and View Counts on Other Users' Posts

Tap your profile picture, then tap the menu button (the three-lined icon) in the top-right corner of the interface. Tap Settings in the pop-up card. Select the new Posts section. Toggle on the switch next to Hide Like and View Counts.



In the new Posts menu, you'll notice some additional radio buttons that let you opt to "Allow Tags From" Everyone, People You Follow, and No One. Under "Tagged Posts" you can also enable or disable the option to Manually Approve Tags.