Instagram has added new options on the platform that allow users to hide the number of like and view counts of other people's posts, as well as the same counts on their own posts.

Instagram Feature 2
The new options have been introduced to "depressurize people's experience" on the platform, the Facebook-owned social media company said. Instagram has been testing out the options in several countries since 2019, but from Wednesday it is rolling them out globally.

Instagram said its testing had found that removing likes had little impact on users' behavior and wellbeing, despite use of the platform being linked to anxiety and poor mental health. The following steps outline where you can find the new options in the Instagram mobile app.

How to Hide Like and View Counts on New Posts

By enabling this feature, you will see the username of a follower who has liked your post, "and others," instead of a number indicating the number of likes.

  1. Start a new Instagram post as usual until you get to the last menu before sharing.
  2. Tap Advanced Settings at the bottom of the menu.
  3. Toggle on the switch next to Hide Like and View Counts.
  4. Return to the previous menu, then tap Share to post.
    instagram

Note that even if a user has Like Counts enabled, they will not be able to see the number of likes on accounts or posts that have hidden them.

How to Hide Like Counts on Your Existing Posts

  1. Find one of your own shared posts.
  2. Tap the ellipsis icon (three dots) in the top-right corner of the post.
  3. Select Hide Like Count from the pop-up menu.
    instagram hide likes post

How to Hide Like and View Counts on Other Users' Posts

  1. Tap your profile picture, then tap the menu button (the three-lined icon) in the top-right corner of the interface.
  2. Tap Settings in the pop-up card.
  3. Select the new Posts section.
  4. Toggle on the switch next to Hide Like and View Counts.
    hide likes instagram

In the new Posts menu, you'll notice some additional radio buttons that let you opt to "Allow Tags From" Everyone, People You Follow, and No One. Under "Tagged Posts" you can also enable or disable the option to Manually Approve Tags.

Tag: Instagram

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am

The new options have been introduced to "depressurize people's experience" on the platform, the Facebook-owned social media company said.
A great way to do that is to deactivate your Instagram and Facebook account :)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LiE_ Avatar
LiE_
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Step 1: long press app on Home Screen to enter jiggle mode.

Step 2: delete app

Now you have depressurised yourself from Instagram.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steevn Avatar
steevn
16 minutes ago at 08:14 am
These are nice additions and options available. I’m sure most people will say to delete these apps, but the simple fact is that just isn’t going to happen for most and isn’t even solving anything really.

I don’t understand people’s unwillingness to learn and adapt to new things and the only “cure” is to delete and pretend it doesn’t exist at all. This applies to much more than just apps.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016. Apple is planning to reintroduce the ...
Read Full Article388 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.6 With Apple Card Family, Podcast Subscriptions, and More

Monday May 24, 2021 10:09 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.6, marking the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems that initially came out in September 2020. iOS 14.6 comes one month after the launch of iOS 14.5, an update that added Apple Watch iPhone unlocking, Apple Maps accident crowdsourcing, and tons more. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is...
Read Full Article60 comments
ipad pro xdr display blooming

Apple Says iPad Pro's XDR Display Designed to Minimize Blooming, but Some Users Still Notice the Effect

Monday May 24, 2021 8:25 am PDT by
Some users are noticing more blooming on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display than expected, despite Apple's claims that the effect is minimized. According to recently published Apple Support documents, the iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display is designed to improve on "the trade-offs of typical local dimming systems, where the extreme brightness of LEDs might cause a...
Read Full Article289 comments
m2 feature

Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to Wave of New Macs

Monday May 24, 2021 2:27 am PDT by
Apple's more powerful "M2" chip is set to come to a wave of new Macs, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a range of new models, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is working on higher-end Apple silicon chips that are expected to "significantly outpace" the performance of the latest Macs that still contain Intel chips,...
Read Full Article
ios14 ipad pro settings cellular data cellular data options data mode 1

Apple Details New iPad Pro's XDR Display, Thunderbolt Support, and iPadOS Updates Over 5G in New Support Documents

Saturday May 22, 2021 8:12 am PDT by
The new iPad Pro started arriving to customers on Friday, and Apple has since shared additional details about the device in a series of support documents, covering topics like the Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt and USB4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and the new Center Stage front camera feature for video calls. In addition to up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness,...
Read Full Article177 comments
mac mini ports

High-End Mac Mini Said to Feature Thinner Design With 'Plexiglass' Top, Magnetic Power Port

Tuesday May 25, 2021 6:36 am PDT by
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini with additional ports and featuring the same Apple silicon chip expected to debut in the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. Now, new renders from Apple leaker Jon Prosser have potentially given us our first look at this upcoming Mac. According to renders made by Ian Zelbo in collaboration with Prosser,...
Read Full Article522 comments
anker nano ii series

Anker's Nano II USB-C Chargers Pack Up to 65W of Power in a Smaller Design

Monday May 24, 2021 9:00 am PDT by
Anker today is introducing a new set of gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers that offer fast charging speeds for mobile devices in a design that's smaller than ever. The new Nano II line is available in 30W, 45W, and 65W versions, and Anker says it has improved the chips and internal layout of its chargers to deliver greater efficiency while generating less heat. The 30-watt charger measures ...
Read Full Article53 comments
ifixit imac teardown 1

iFixit Tears Down 24-Inch M1 iMac [Updated]

Monday May 24, 2021 1:13 pm PDT by
Apple last Friday released the first M1 iMac models to customers and began selling them in stores, and iFixit has now started one of its traditional teardowns on the new machines. iFixit is tearing down the mid-tier purple iMac model with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB RAM. It's worth noting that the internals of this model will look different than the internals of the base model with ...
Read Full Article90 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 With Apple Podcasts Subscription Support

Monday May 24, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur comes one month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3, an update that added M1 optimizations, AirTag integration, and more. The new ‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Read Full Article142 comments
airpods max lifestyle

Apple TV Won't Support Hi-Res Lossless at Launch, AirPods Max Wired Playback 'Will Not Be Completely Lossless'

Saturday May 22, 2021 6:53 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new support document confirming that the HomePod and HomePod mini will gain lossless audio support for Apple Music in a future software update, and the document also reveals some other tidbits. First, the document indicates that the Apple TV 4K "currently doesn't support Hi-Res Lossless," with only the standard Lossless tier ranging from 16-bit at 44.1 kHz to 24-bit at...
Read Full Article319 comments