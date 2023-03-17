OpenAI's ChatGPT conversational chatbot is taking the tech industry by storm, and now you can ask it things right on your wrist, thanks to a new app for Apple Watch called Petey.

petey app
If you haven't been keeping up, ChatGPT is a next-generation language model that understands and generates human-like response to natural language input. The chatbot is trained on a large corpus of text corralled from the internet, so it can answer a wide variety of questions and generate coherent responses to many different types of prompts.

What the Petey app does is that it allows you to query OpenAI's chatbot by either typing questions into your Apple Watch or using voice-to-text input. What's more, it's a conversational experience, so you can continue to interact with the chatbot in the context of the queries you've already put to it.

Petey comes with a watch face complication that makes it very easy to access without having to navigate your apps to open it. That makes it a handy alternative to asking questions of Siri, which nine times out of ten returns a series of web results that get sent to your iPhone anyway.

petey
If you have a query but all you have to hand is your watch, Petey can provide an answer to your question, and the responses are often far more impressive than any digital assistant is capable of. You can even have the answers read out loud with Text to Speech, and you can share the outcome of your interaction via text, email, or social media.

Previously called watchGPT (the name was dropped because of trademark issues) and developed by Hidde van de Ploeg, Petey is currently priced at $4.99 and is available on the App Store. The app requires watchOS 9, so it should work on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, and it currently supports 14 different languages, with more set to be added over time.

(Looking to access ChatGPT from your Mac's menu bar? There's an app for that, too.)

Tag: ChatGPT

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
8 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Why would anyone want ChatGPT on an Apple Watch? This seems like this would give me a massive headache. ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to See First Price Increase Since iPhone X

Wednesday March 15, 2023 7:49 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than previous Pro models, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note this week, Pu predicted the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame,...
Read Full Article286 comments
reddit app icon

Reddit Went Down Due to 'Major Outage'

Tuesday March 14, 2023 12:39 pm PDT by
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. "Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Read Full Article
unreleased apple magic charger

Collectors Discover Unreleased Apple 'Magic Charger' Accessory

Tuesday March 14, 2023 3:05 am PDT by
Collectors based in Asia have discovered an unreleased MagSafe charging peripheral called the "Magic Charger," which Apple seemingly scrapped upon getting to the manufacturing stage. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory late last year. Since then, several other collectors seem to have got their...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Shares New AirPods Pro Ad Highlighting Up to 2x Active Noise Cancellation

Wednesday March 15, 2023 6:17 am PDT by
Apple today shared a new ad for the second-generation AirPods Pro on its YouTube channel. The one-minute video is focused on the second-generation AirPods Pro offering up to twice as much Active Noise Cancellation as the original AirPods Pro. Set to the song "Where Is My Mind?" by Tkay Maidza, the ad shows a woman wearing AirPods Pro as she walks through a busy city. With Active Noise...
Read Full Article50 comments
maxresdefault

T-Mobile to Acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile Brand

Wednesday March 15, 2023 3:33 pm PDT by
U.S. carrier T-Mobile today announced that it plans to acquire Mint Mobile, the affordable smartphone brand that is promoted by and backed by actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert teamed up for a video letting customers know about the coming acquisition. The deal is for Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum, with T-Mobile paying...
Read Full Article162 comments
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article114 comments