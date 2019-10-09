Is Your macOS Catalina Install Stuck? Here's How to Fix It

Wednesday October 9, 2019 12:31 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple on Monday released macOS Catalina to the public, allowing everyone to install the newest version of the operating system for the Mac.

Based on reports on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and other social networks, some people are running into a specific problem - an installation that hangs.

Image via MacRumors reader xodbox
After downloading  macOS Catalina  and installing from the Mac App Store, some people have seen the installation process stop right at the "Setting Up Your Mac..." screen, and even after waiting for hours, it doesn't resolve.

Luckily, there appears to be a super simple fix for this issue: Just restart. Hold down the power button on your Mac until it turns off, and then power it back on.

Based on reports from MacRumors readers, this fix will send you to the login screen or do your desktop.

After the Mac gets to the "Setting Up Your Mac..." screen, the  macOS Catalina  installation is largely complete. We don't recommend restarting right away, but if sits at that screen for a half hour or more, shut it down because it's not going to resolve on its own.

The  macOS Catalina  installation takes some time so don't restart ahead of when the setup screen pops up, but based on a multitude of reports, resetting in this way if it gets stuck appears to be a safe way of getting your Mac up and running again.

