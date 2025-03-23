Apple's AirPods 4 and second-generation AirPods Pro have an Adaptive Audio feature that includes Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, which are all features that adjust sound and Active Noise Cancellation in response to the environment around you. If you haven't used Adaptive Audio, it could be worth a look – especially since iOS 18 allows you more control over the feature.

airpods 4 new purple

What is Adaptive Audio?

Adaptive Audio on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 combines three powerful features. Adaptive Noise Control intelligently blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation based on your environment. Personalized Volume automatically adjusts audio levels according to your preferences and surroundings. Meanwhile, Conversation Awareness lowers volume and enhances voices when you're speaking with someone.

Prior to iOS 18, Adaptive Audio was an all-or-nothing setting, but with an iPhone or iPad with up-to-date software, you can customize how aggressively these features respond to your environment.

How to Customize Adaptive Audio

  1. Connect your AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 to your iPhone running iOS 18 or later.
  2. Open the Settings app.
  3. Tap your AirPods at the top of the Settings menu.
  4. Tap Adaptive in the "Noise Control" menu, then scroll down to the "Audio" menu sub-section and tap Adaptive Audio.
  5. Use the slider to adjust between Less Noise and More Noise.

customize airpods adaptive audio

Moving the slider toward "Less Noise" will strengthen noise cancellation, while moving it toward "More Noise" will allow more ambient sound to filter through when Adaptive Noise Control is active.

When Would You Use This?

This customization is particularly useful in varying environments. If you commute on noisy public transport but still want to hear announcements, you might prefer a middle setting. If you work in an open office and need to focus while still being able to hear your desk phone, you could slide toward "More Noise." If you're studying in a coffee shop but find even small distractions pull your focus, you might try "Less Noise."

airpods pro adaptive audio
Apple has been tying AirPods updates to iOS updates in recent years. In iOS 18, for example, Apple added a suite of hearing health capabilities that test for hearing issues and allow AirPods Pro 2 to be used as a hearing aid if problems are detected. Looking ahead, Apple says that AirPods will gain a new live translation feature later this year.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now), AirPods Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article221 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article30 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 18, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article50 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 Release Candidate With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music and More

Monday March 24, 2025 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Read Full Article43 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search

Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Monday March 24, 2025 3:43 am PDT by
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
Read Full Article150 comments
Windows Vista

Apple Might Be Having Its Windows Vista Moment, Says Analyst

Thursday March 20, 2025 6:52 am PDT by
Is Apple experiencing a "Vista-like drift into systemically poor execution?" That was a question posed by well-known technology analyst Benedict Evans, in a recent blog post covering Apple's innovation and execution, or seemingly lack thereof as of late. He is referring to Microsoft's Windows Vista operating system, which was widely criticized when it launched in 2007 due to software bugs,...
Read Full Article181 comments