What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2021?

In our What to Expect article that we shared yesterday, we covered everything that we think we'll see from Apple in 2021 based on current product rumors and historical release data.

New, more powerful Apple silicon Macs with redesigns, iPhone 13 models with upgraded cameras, new Apple Watch models, and updated AirPods are in the works, plus we're expecting to finally get the AirTags and a new Apple TV.

We know what we think we'll see in 2021, but we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are there new features you want to see in iOS 15 or macOS 12? Apple Smart Glasses? Updated iPhone features?

Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect article for a look at the current rumors. We'll learn more about Apple's 2021 product plans during the first months of the year, and as always, we'll have in-depth rumor coverage here at MacRumors.com.

Our MacRumors forums are also an excellent resource for discussing upcoming products and rumors, and with the most exciting Mac refreshes we've seen in years on the horizon, our forums are the place to be for discussions on what's next.

Thank you to all of our readers and our forum members for continuing to make MacRumors the number one site for Apple news, rumors, and advice on the web. We've been around for more than 20 years now, and that's all thanks to you. We look forward to another year of rumors in 2021 and all of the years to come. Happy New Year!

Top Rated Comments

Richard Baker Avatar
Richard Baker
58 minutes ago at 07:18 am
There’s only one thing that I want from Apple this year: an affordable 5K or 6K monitor.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkpaw Avatar
darkpaw
1 hour ago at 07:10 am
I want to see Apple improving their software quality. There are far too many obvious bugs in macOS that it boggles the mind how Apple let them through into shipping software. (Yes, I've raised them enough times for them to know about them.)

I'd like to see a 14" MacBook Pro with an M1x/M2 chip, and more SSD storage. I'd also like the same in a new Mac mini.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
1 hour ago at 07:06 am
Excited to see Apple Silicon iMacs and newer Macbook Pros. Feels like the M1 was only a tease on what Apple Silicon can do.

iPhones are iPads are a meh for me. I mean what else Apple can do after increasing price and reducing bundled accessories? Not exciting anymore, unless Apple refreshes the iPhone SE (eg. using the body of the 12 mini and regular 12 to make an A14 powered SE and SE Max with single camera).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jive turkey Avatar
jive turkey
1 hour ago at 07:07 am
I'd be happy if Apple got back to offering software, hardware, and cloud-sync that "just works."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
1 hour ago at 07:08 am
Of course the bigger macs, like the 14 and 16" mbp , imacs and the long waited LPTO 120hz iphones
ipad pro with mini-led...also the new design apple watch.....so almost everything from Apple :)))
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UMHurricanes34 Avatar
UMHurricanes34
37 minutes ago at 07:38 am


There’s only one thing that I want from Apple this year: an affordable 5K or 6K monitor.

This this this this this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
