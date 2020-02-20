Everything We Know About Apple's Upcoming Powerbeats 4 Earbuds

Apple is working on an updated version of the Powerbeats, which will serve as the successor to the Powerbeats 3 and will be sold alongside the Powerbeats Pro
Signs of the Powerbeats 4 have been spotted in updates to iOS 13 multiple times, suggesting the earbuds could be launching in the near future. This guide includes details on everything that we know about the Powerbeats 4.
Powerbeats 4 mockup
As can be seen in the Powerbeats 4 rendering that we've created above, the Powerbeats 4 have a more curved design than the Powerbeats 3, which makes them similar in design to the Powerbeats Pro.
The Powerbeats 4 also appear to have a wire that trails down from the bottom of the earhook, which is a departure from the Powerbeats 3 design that has the cord attached to the side of the earbuds opposite the earhook.
Powerbeats Pro icon on left, new Powerbeats 4 icon in middle, Powerbeats 3 icon on right
Other than the relocation of the cord, we also expect Powerbeats 4 to include new H1 chip technology for improved connectivity and "Hey Siri" and "Announce Messages with Siri" support like all of the modern headphones Apple has released.
Powerbeats Pro are wire-free headphones, while Powerbeats 4 have a wire connecting the two earbuds together. Powerbeats Pro also come with a charging case that adds additional battery life, while Powerbeats 4 will not have a case.
We expect the Powerbeats 4 will be close to identical to the Powerbeats Pro but with a wire and a more affordable price tag.
Apple charges $199.95 for the Powerbeats 3 and we expect the Powerbeats 4 to have a similar price tag.
There's no word on when Powerbeats 4 will be released, but Apple is rumored to be planning to hold an event on March 31, so it's possible the Powerbeats 4 will see a launch following that event.
Have questions about the Powerbeats 4 or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.
Signs of the Powerbeats 4 have been spotted in updates to iOS 13 multiple times, suggesting the earbuds could be launching in the near future. This guide includes details on everything that we know about the Powerbeats 4.
What's the difference between Powerbeats 3 and Powerbeats 4?
As can be seen in the Powerbeats 4 rendering that we've created above, the Powerbeats 4 have a more curved design than the Powerbeats 3, which makes them similar in design to the Powerbeats Pro.
The Powerbeats 4 also appear to have a wire that trails down from the bottom of the earhook, which is a departure from the Powerbeats 3 design that has the cord attached to the side of the earbuds opposite the earhook.
Other than the relocation of the cord, we also expect Powerbeats 4 to include new H1 chip technology for improved connectivity and "Hey Siri" and "Announce Messages with Siri" support like all of the modern headphones Apple has released.
What's the difference between the Powerbeats 4 and the Powerbeats Pro?
Powerbeats Pro are wire-free headphones, while Powerbeats 4 have a wire connecting the two earbuds together. Powerbeats Pro also come with a charging case that adds additional battery life, while Powerbeats 4 will not have a case.
We expect the Powerbeats 4 will be close to identical to the Powerbeats Pro but with a wire and a more affordable price tag.
What will Powerbeats 4 cost?
Apple charges $199.95 for the Powerbeats 3 and we expect the Powerbeats 4 to have a similar price tag.
When will Powerbeats 4 launch?
There's no word on when Powerbeats 4 will be released, but Apple is rumored to be planning to hold an event on March 31, so it's possible the Powerbeats 4 will see a launch following that event.
Guide Feedback
Have questions about the Powerbeats 4 or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.
Tag: Beats