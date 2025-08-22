LLM Siri: The Complete Guide to Apple's AI Assistant Overhaul Coming in 2026

by

Apple is developing a new version of Siri that's supposed to be better than the existing ‌Siri‌ in every way. It will be smarter and able to do more, functioning like ChatGPT or Claude instead of a barely competent 2012-era smartphone assistant.

Finder Siri Feature
Upgrading ‌Siri‌ hasn't been without hiccups, and it's been delayed once. We've rounded up everything we know about Apple's work on a more capable ‌Siri‌ that uses large language models.

LLM Siri

The next-generation version of ‌Siri‌ will use advanced large language models, similar to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI chatbots.

LLM ‌Siri‌ would be able to hold continuous conversations and provide human-like responses to questions, plus the assistant would be capable of completing more complex tasks.

Apple Intelligence Siri Delays

In what became an infamous move, Apple went all-in showing off a smarter, Apple Intelligence-powered version of ‌Siri‌ when it showed off iOS 18 at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple also highlighted advanced Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ features when the iPhone 16 models launched, but after months of customers waiting for the new feature set, Apple said that it wouldn't be coming.

In March 2025, Apple said that the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features that it expected to introduce in ‌iOS 18‌ would not be coming in iOS 18 at all. Apple said that ‌Siri‌ would not be ready until 2026.

The Siri Features That Got Pushed Back

The ‌Siri‌ functionality that was delayed wasn't even the LLM version of ‌Siri‌ that had been rumored. It was an in-between model that was smarter, but without full chatbot capabilities. Here's what we're waiting on:

Personal Context

With personal context, ‌Siri‌ will be able to keep track of emails, messages, files, photos, and more, learning more about you to help you complete tasks and keep track of what you've been sent.

  • Show me the files Eric sent me last week.
  • Find the email where Eric mentioned ice skating.
  • Find the books that Eric recommended to me.
  • Where's the recipe that Eric sent me?
  • What's my passport number?

Onscreen Awareness

Onscreen awareness will let ‌Siri‌ see what's on your screen and complete actions involving whatever you're looking at. If someone texts you an address, for example, you can tell ‌Siri‌ to add it to their contact card. Or if you're looking at a photo and want to send it to someone, you can ask ‌Siri‌ to do it for you.

Deeper App Integration

Deeper app integration means that ‌Siri‌ will be able to do more in and across apps, performing actions and completing tasks that are just not possible with the personal assistant right now. We don't have a full picture of what ‌Siri‌ will be capable of, but Apple has provided a few examples of what to expect.

  • Moving files from one app to another.
  • Editing a photo and then sending it to someone.
  • Get directions home and share the ETA with Eric.
  • Send the email I drafted to Eric.

Siri Redesign

We got more context on what went wrong with ‌Siri‌ when Apple introduced iOS 26 and Apple executives did a series of interviews to explain the situation.

Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that the first-generation architecture that Apple was developing for the personalized ‌Siri‌ features ended up being too limited. ‌Siri‌ was not able to match Apple's high standards, and by spring 2025, Apple realized that it needed to transition ‌Siri‌ to the second-generation architecture (aka the LLM version of ‌Siri‌) that it had been planning.

With Apple abandoning the first-generation ‌Siri‌ architecture it had been working on, the new ‌Siri‌ features had to be delayed until the second-generation architecture was ready.

In an all-hands meeting in August, Federighi told employees that Apple had attempted to merge two separate systems, and it didn't work out. Apple had one system for handling current commands and another based on large language models. Federighi said Apple realized that the hybrid approach was not going to work.

Federighi said that Apple has successfully revamped ‌Siri‌, and it's going to be a bigger update than expected. "The work we've done on this end-to-end revamp of ‌Siri‌ has given us the results we needed," Federighi told employees. "This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than that we envisioned."

Internal Restructuring

The misstep with ‌Siri‌'s debut and the failure of the hybrid architecture led Apple to restructure its entire AI team. Apple AI chief John Giannandrea was removed from the ‌Siri‌ leadership team, with Vision Pro chief Mike Rockwell taking over instead.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was no longer confident in Giannandrea's ability to oversee product development. Rockwell reports to Federighi, and Federighi told employees that the new leadership has "supercharged" ‌Siri‌ development.

Apple has also struggled with retaining AI employees amid the ‌Siri‌ issue and recruitment strategies from companies like Meta. Meta poached several key AI engineers from Apple, offering pay packages as high as $200 million. At Apple's August all-hands meeting, Cook and Federighi aimed to reassure employees that AI is of the utmost importance to the company. "There is no project people are taking more seriously," Federighi said of ‌Siri‌.

Cook said that Apple will "make the investment" to be a leader in AI.

Apple's LLM or a Partnership?

Part of the reason that Apple is seeing low morale among its AI employees is rumors that an Apple-designed large language model that's in development might be sidelined.

Apple is rumored to be considering a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI or Claude creator Anthropic to power the smarter version of ‌Siri‌. Both companies are reportedly training versions of their models that would work with Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers, and Apple is running tests with both its own models and models from outside companies. No final decision on ‌Siri‌ has been made as of yet.

Partnering with a company like Anthropic or OpenAI would allow Apple to deliver the exact ‌Siri‌ feature set that it is aiming for, while also giving it time to continue work on its own LLM behind the scenes.

Launch Date

Apple executives have confirmed that the new version of ‌Siri‌ will launch in 2026, and rumors suggest it will come as soon as spring 2026. If it is indeed planned for spring, Apple could roll out the features in iOS 26.4, because the .4 software updates are often reserved for significant feature improvements.

Popular Stories

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Just Weeks Away: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Wednesday August 20, 2025 6:44 am PDT by
We're only weeks away from Apple's annual iPhone event – rumored to take place on September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for enhancements,...
Read Full Article70 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet Now Available in 10 U.S. States

Wednesday August 20, 2025 12:00 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. This week, Apple announced the 10th U.S. state that has implemented the feature: Montana. Below, we have recapped key details about...
Read Full Article67 comments
airpods pro 2 green

Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Tuesday August 19, 2025 11:25 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with updated beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, allowing them to test the new AirPods features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware is only available to developers at the current time, and a device running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 is required to install the update. The firmware has a build number of 8A5343a, up from 8A5324b. ...
Read Full Article27 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.6.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Tuesday August 19, 2025 9:29 am PDT by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 18.6.2, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. Yesterday, an anonymous source with a proven track record said iOS 18.6.2 was incoming, but the update was not present in our logs at that time. Last year, the same anonymous source claimed that iOS 17.5.2 was in the pipeline, but Apple ...
Read Full Article24 comments
TechWoven

Apple Rumored to Launch 'TechWoven' Cases for iPhone 17 With 'Crossbody Strap' Option

Wednesday August 20, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a new "TechWoven" line of cases for the iPhone 17 series, according to a leaker known as "Majin Bu." Two years ago, Apple stopped selling leather iPhone cases, as part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. As an alternative, Apple introduced a new "FineWoven" line of fabric iPhone cases made from 68% post-consumer recycled content, but they were ...
Read Full Article146 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

Monday August 18, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
The seventh developer beta of iOS 26 is now available. While we are now in the later stages of the iOS 26 beta cycle, there are still some changes. Below, we outline everything new that we have found in iOS 26 beta 7 so far. Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature The seventh developer betas of iOS 26 and watchOS 26 include a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article59 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Saturday August 16, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Read Full Article129 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Apple Card Turns Six With Big Change Ahead

Tuesday August 19, 2025 2:26 pm PDT by
Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of the Apple Card becoming widely available in the U.S., following a more limited preview period. Apple's credit card can be managed in the iPhone's Wallet app, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account. The anniversary...
Read Full Article102 comments