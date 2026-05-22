 Searching for 'Disregard' Breaks Google - MacRumors
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Searching for 'Disregard' Breaks Google

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On Tuesday, Google held its I/O developer event, and introduced an AI-forward version of Google Search that the company described as an "intelligent search box" powered by the newest version of Gemini. It turns out Google's all-new version of search semi-breaks when you search for the word "disregard."

google ai overview disregard
Typing "disregard" into Google Search results in Google's AI interpreting it as a system-style instruction instead of a search query. "Understood. Message disregarded," is the result.

You do get standard search results like a Merriam-Webster definition of disregard if you scroll down further, but the AI Overview reply is filled with a bunch of white space that blocks out what's below.

There's a similar response on mobile devices, though with less visible white space.

google ai disregard
Using a non-AI search engine like Kagi brings up the expected results for the search, immediately showing the definition instead of reading it as a command.

kagi disregard
Words that have a similar meaning like ignore or stop produce the same result with Google's AI Overview. So do other command-like statements such as "remember." Google will likely fix the issue soon, but it's a reminder of the shortcomings of the AI tools that have become impossible to avoid.

Tag: Google

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