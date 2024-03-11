Is 8GB of RAM Enough for a Mac in 2024?

by

The debate over whether 8GB of RAM is sufficient for a Mac has long been a topic of contention. The controversy goes back to at least 2012, when Apple launched the first MacBook Pro with Retina display, which started with 8GB of RAM. Apple still offers 8GB as the base configuration for its 14-inch MacBook Pro, not to mention its M3 iMac and the latest MacBook Air models. Coupled with the significant cost of upgrading to higher memory options, Apple's decision has once again sparked discussions about the adequacy and value of this configuration.

m3 macbook air green
Of course, Macs have changed a lot over the last decade. For one, Apple no longer relies on Intel processors to power its machines, having developed its own Apple silicon, which is faster and more power efficient. This is because Apple's custom chips use "system-on-a-chip" (SoC) architecture, which integrates several processing cores (CPUs), graphics cores (GPUs), cache memory, and several other components within a single physical package.

Apple's M-series of chips also use something called "unified memory," which sits alongside the SoC. Apple's adoption of this high-bandwidth, low-latency memory means the main chip avoids having to communicate data between different memory locations, and it makes the memory pool available for both the CPU and GPU, allowing it to be allocated dynamically depending on the task at hand.

While the overall result of this integrated SoC architecture is better performance and efficiency, the downside is that Apple's unified memory is fixed at the point of purchase and cannot be upgraded at a later date.

M3 chip series unified memory architecture
Opting for more unified memory is not cheap either. For instance, going from the base 8GB of unified memory to 16GB or 24GB costs an extra $200 and $400, respectively. Therefore, it's important when buying a new Mac that you choose the right amount for your individual needs. User opinions on this topic are diverse, with some finding 8GB adequate and others feeling constrained. Ultimately, it comes down to what you want to do on your Mac. Here are the main factors to keep in mind.

8GB or More RAM?

  • Daily Tasks and Light Usage: For basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption, 8GB of RAM generally suffices. Modern Macs use features like memory compression and intelligent allocation, which help macOS run smoothly even during multitasking.

  • Professional and Creative Workloads: For more intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D modeling, or software development, 8GB may be limiting, and can cause slower performance and reduced efficiency, as independent tests have shown. This is especially true if you work on advanced projects that require enormous files and content libraries.

Wrapping Up

Ultimately, when buying a Mac, opting for 8GB of unified memory is a cost-effective option if you have light usage requirements, and it offers adequate performance for everyday tasks. However, if you intend to use more demanding applications, it may be worth paying the extra for more memory. This will reduce the risk of the memory acting as a system bottleneck, and allow the Apple silicon in your Mac to perform at its maximum potential.

Starting at $1,599, Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory, and choosing 16GB or 24GB costs an extra $200 and $400, respectively. However, it's worth noting that after factoring in the extra $200 for 16GB, an M3 Pro model with 18GB and several other extra features is only $200 more at $1,999.

Of course, if your main concern is affordability and/or portability, it may be worth considering a MacBook Air instead. Starting at $1,099, the new 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip has a 16GB configuration option for $200 extra, totaling $1,299. If you're looking for a bigger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299, with the 16GB option taking the price up to $1,499.

Bear in mind that the M3 version of the MacBook Pro has a HDMI 2.1 port and SDXC card slot, while the MacBook Air models do not. The entry-level MacBook Pro also offers 22 hours of battery on a single charge, compared to 18 hours on the M3 MacBook Air. In addition, the M3 MacBook Air models have an LCD display, whereas the M3 MacBook Pro uses a superior mini-LED display.

Related Roundups: iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 14 & 16"
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Buy Now), 13" MacBook Air (Buy Now), 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Neutral), 15" MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

dricci Avatar
dricci
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
For a Walmart PC? Yes.
For a Mac at Apple's pricing? No.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Oestreich Dieter Avatar
Oestreich Dieter
11 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Slow day for the writers at macrumors eh?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dmk1974 Avatar
dmk1974
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am
8gb "works", but I mean jesus, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have 8gb ram. Shouldn't the laptops have at least 12gb?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
6 minutes ago at 07:10 am

For basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption, 8GB of RAM generally suffices. Modern Macs use features like memory compression and intelligent allocation, which help macOS run smoothly even during multitasking.
Here's the neat thing tho; if that's all you do with your laptop, you are paying way to much if you go for a MacBook. The argument that it is enough for "the basic tasks" is just absurd. You don't buy a $1000 laptop for "basic task" and then go "ooh, I should just pay more" when you want to get some slightly more complex work done.

Come on... stop defending this. We all know that the only reason these SKUs exist is to market the low price for an SKU nobody should want in the first place.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
11 minutes ago at 07:05 am
It’s enough to ensure people see a tolerably low price for each Mac lineup that starts there, and enough to give customers the opportunity to opt for a too-expensive upgrade with a huge profit margin.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
9 minutes ago at 07:06 am
No, it is not enough and it is embarrassing Apple sells macs that only have 8 GB.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

Apple to Produce 8.5 Million OLED iPad Pro Models This Year

Friday March 8, 2024 3:32 am PST by
Apple has ordered an initial 8.5 million OLED display panels from South Korean suppliers for its upcoming redesigned iPad Pro models, which are expected to arrive as soon as this month. The refresh will mark the biggest design update to the Pro lineup since 2018. Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung Display...
Read Full Article101 comments
M3 Mac Pro Studio Mini Feature 2

Here Are All the M3 Macs Still Expected This Year

Saturday March 9, 2024 10:53 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple announced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the first Mac updates of the year featuring M3 series chips. But there are other Macs in Apple's lineup still to be updated to the latest M3 processors. So, where do the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro fit into Apple's M3 roadmap for the year ahead? Here's what the latest rumors say. Mac Mini Apple announced ...
Read Full Article169 comments
new best buy blue

Best Buy's Weekend Sale Includes Rare iPad Pro Deals and All-Time Low MacBook Discounts

Saturday March 9, 2024 9:26 am PST by
Best Buy this weekend has a big sale on Apple MacBooks and iPads, including some of the first notable M2 iPad Pro discounts in months, alongside the best prices we've ever seen on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and more. Some of these deals require a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership, which start at $49.99/year. In addition to exclusive access to select discounts, you'll get...
Read Full Article21 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Rumor Recap: Smarter Siri, Design Changes, and More

Friday March 8, 2024 3:00 pm PST by
iOS 18 is still months away from being unveiled, but there are already several rumors and expectations for the software update, as outlined below. iOS 18 is rumored to include new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features for Siri and many built-in apps, and Apple plans to add RCS support to the Messages app for an improved texting experience between iPhones and Android devices. The update is...
Read Full Article105 comments
sonoma desktop wwdc

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.4

Thursday March 7, 2024 10:14 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.4 comes over a month after macOS Sonoma 14.3, an update that brought collaborative Apple Music playlists. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌ 14.4‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of...
Read Full Article172 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 17.4

Thursday March 7, 2024 10:06 am PST by
Apple today released tvOS 17.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.4 comes over a month after the release of tvOS 17.3. tvOS 17.4 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to...
Read Full Article52 comments