iPhone 15 Pro Color Options: Which Did You Choose?

by

The iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are available in an entirely refreshed range of colors thanks to a new titanium design. The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ families have different color options, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you may not be able to get your preferred model in that color.

iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature
The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are available in four colors, all of which are different from those available on last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This year's iPhone color options are quite different from those offered in previous years because the device now features a titanium frame with a brushed texture and contoured edges, as opposed to the polished stainless steel offered since 2017's ‌iPhone‌ X. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max's four available color options are:

  • Black Titanium
  • White Titanium
  • Blue Titanium
  • Natural Titanium

The color option that Apple previously called "Silver," encompassing a design with silver metal and white glass, has been available on iPhones for over a decade. This is now "White Titanium" on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This shade has been tweaked to feature a slightly more beige back glass and softer overall tone.

2022's "Space Black," which was previously "Graphite," is now simply "Black Titanium." It is more of an extremely rich, dark gray tone than deep black. Blue Titanium, on the other hand, appears to be more like navy blue, deeper than previous shades such as the iPhone 12 Pro's Pacific Blue. Black and Blue Titanium may be more likely to attract fingerprints on account of their darker finish. Scratches, scuffs, and dents could also be more visible on these finishes than White or Natural Titanium.

"Natural Titanium" is a wholly new shade that showcases the true color of the titanium frame with no color applied to its surface in the PVD process. The rear glass is a matching mid- to-light gray tone. The finish is very similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra, which also has a titanium casing. It also harks back in some ways to the Space Gray finish of the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6S.

iphone 15 pro max camera
It is worth noting that there is no ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ with a Gold finish. Gold was available through 2013's ‌iPhone‌ 5S to 2017's ‌iPhone‌ 8, and then on 2018's ‌iPhone‌ XS to 2022's ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. If you were a fan of this color in previous years, you will now need to look to one of the other options. The warm gray of Natural Titanium may be the best alternative.

How to Decide on a Color

If you use your ‌iPhone‌ with a case, you may wish to consider which device color will best complement it. You may prefer neutral tones such as White Titanium or Black Titanium and use a more colorful case. Alternatively, you could choose a more striking device color like Blue Titanium and use a more neutral case for an interesting contrast.

iphone 15 pro finewoven cases
White or Black Titanium may age better over time as new devices are released since they are more neutral, almost monochrome shades that tend to have a more timeless effect. If you do not use a case at all, you may wish to take advantage of a more eye-catching color option such as Natural or Blue Titanium.

If you want an ‌iPhone‌ in a shade that is noticeably brand new, Natural Titanium is the best option. It is most likely to indicate that you have the latest-generation device and could be the most popular color option this year since it is quite different from the offerings in recent years.

Your choice of color may also be dependent on how often you upgrade your ‌iPhone‌. If you upgrade every year, you may be more confident in buying a more striking new color. If you upgrade more often, it can be a good idea to get a different color every time. A new finish can certainly add some novelty to purchasing a new ‌iPhone‌ and make it feel more different from your previous device. Alternatively, if you tend to keep your ‌iPhone‌ for many years and upgrade less often, it may be wiser to consider a color that is more similar to one you have enjoyed previously.

Customers with multiple Apple devices may also want to get an ‌iPhone‌ color that complements their other devices. For example, if you have a Midnight MacBook Air and HomePod, Blue Titanium is a good match. The Apple Watch Ultra will be best complimented by Natural Titanium, while Apple Watches with stainless steel casings will be best matched by White Titanium.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro

Popular Stories

9

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, New Apple Watch Models, and More Expected

Tuesday September 12, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, a USB-C case update for AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be ...
Read Full Article2318 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Design, USB-C Port, Action Button, A17 Pro Chip, and More

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:57 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices sport an array of new features, including a titanium frame, the A17 Pro chip, an Action Button, and more. The new titanium chassis has a brushed finish. It makes the iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured edge for a more...
Read Full Article332 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Shares Lists of All New Features in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

Tuesday September 12, 2023 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today shared in-depth lists of all new features coming with the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, which are all set to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDFs on Apple's website. A key new feature of iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when an iPhone is on its side ...
Read Full Article16 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup color lineup 230912

Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 Pro Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium, But No Gold This Year

Tuesday September 12, 2023 11:00 am PDT by
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max introduce four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone enclosure, according to Apple. It's said to be stronger and more durable, yet lighter. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and ...
Read Full Article125 comments
iphone 15 colors

Apple Reveals New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Color Options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black

Tuesday September 12, 2023 10:41 am PDT by
Apple's just-announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus introduce five new color options: A light pink shade, yellow, blue, green, and black. The iPhone 15 features an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and color built into the foundation of the back glass itself. Apple used an optimized custom dual-ion exchange process for this new material, and polished it with nano-crystalline particles. ...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: A Detailed Overview

Monday September 11, 2023 9:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past several months, a variety of credible sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Pu, and leaker ShrimpApplePro, have all claimed that Apple would be switching to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors has confirmation that Apple intends to use Grade 5 ...
Read Full Article184 comments