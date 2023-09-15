iPhone 15 Pro Color Options: Which Did You Choose?

The iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are available in an entirely refreshed range of colors thanks to a new titanium design. The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ families have different color options, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you may not be able to get your preferred model in that color.



The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are available in four colors, all of which are different from those available on last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This year's iPhone color options are quite different from those offered in previous years because the device now features a titanium frame with a brushed texture and contoured edges, as opposed to the polished stainless steel offered since 2017's ‌iPhone‌ X. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max's four available color options are:



Black Titanium

White Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium

The color option that Apple previously called "Silver," encompassing a design with silver metal and white glass, has been available on iPhones for over a decade. This is now "White Titanium" on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This shade has been tweaked to feature a slightly more beige back glass and softer overall tone.

2022's "Space Black," which was previously "Graphite," is now simply "Black Titanium." It is more of an extremely rich, dark gray tone than deep black. Blue Titanium, on the other hand, appears to be more like navy blue, deeper than previous shades such as the iPhone 12 Pro's Pacific Blue. Black and Blue Titanium may be more likely to attract fingerprints on account of their darker finish. Scratches, scuffs, and dents could also be more visible on these finishes than White or Natural Titanium.

"Natural Titanium" is a wholly new shade that showcases the true color of the titanium frame with no color applied to its surface in the PVD process. The rear glass is a matching mid- to-light gray tone. The finish is very similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra, which also has a titanium casing. It also harks back in some ways to the Space Gray finish of the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ‌iPhone‌ 6S.



It is worth noting that there is no ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ with a Gold finish. Gold was available through 2013's ‌iPhone‌ 5S to 2017's ‌iPhone‌ 8, and then on 2018's ‌iPhone‌ XS to 2022's ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. If you were a fan of this color in previous years, you will now need to look to one of the other options. The warm gray of Natural Titanium may be the best alternative.

How to Decide on a Color

If you use your ‌iPhone‌ with a case, you may wish to consider which device color will best complement it. You may prefer neutral tones such as White Titanium or Black Titanium and use a more colorful case. Alternatively, you could choose a more striking device color like Blue Titanium and use a more neutral case for an interesting contrast.



White or Black Titanium may age better over time as new devices are released since they are more neutral, almost monochrome shades that tend to have a more timeless effect. If you do not use a case at all, you may wish to take advantage of a more eye-catching color option such as Natural or Blue Titanium.

If you want an ‌iPhone‌ in a shade that is noticeably brand new, Natural Titanium is the best option. It is most likely to indicate that you have the latest-generation device and could be the most popular color option this year since it is quite different from the offerings in recent years.

Your choice of color may also be dependent on how often you upgrade your ‌iPhone‌. If you upgrade every year, you may be more confident in buying a more striking new color. If you upgrade more often, it can be a good idea to get a different color every time. A new finish can certainly add some novelty to purchasing a new ‌iPhone‌ and make it feel more different from your previous device. Alternatively, if you tend to keep your ‌iPhone‌ for many years and upgrade less often, it may be wiser to consider a color that is more similar to one you have enjoyed previously.

Customers with multiple Apple devices may also want to get an ‌iPhone‌ color that complements their other devices. For example, if you have a Midnight MacBook Air and HomePod, Blue Titanium is a good match. The Apple Watch Ultra will be best complimented by Natural Titanium, while Apple Watches with stainless steel casings will be best matched by White Titanium.