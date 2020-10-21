Some Defective Apple iPhone 12 Cases Shipping Without Speaker Holes

At least two customers who have purchased iPhone 12 cases have received defective cases that do not have speaker holes, which obscures the sound.



There have been two separate threads on Reddit from ‌iPhone 12‌ customers who purchased a case and received one without speaker holes.

One customer was told by an Apple advisor that the case wasn't meant to have speaker holes, which is, of course, incorrect. One of the original posters uploaded a video showing the defective case from more angles.



There have been limited reports about cases with no speaker holes, but anyone who receives one should be able to get a replacement case from Apple by contacting Apple's support staff or visiting a retail store location.

The majority of the cases that are being sent out to customers do indeed have speaker holes by design, with the non-speaker hole cases representing a clear manufacturing defect.