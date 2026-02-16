iOS 26.4 Lays Groundwork for CarPlay Video, Including Apple TV

Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability.



The original mention of the feature appeared on Apple's CarPlay page for developers within a section specific to automakers, indicating that CarPlay with AirPlay video is something automakers will need to implement with on their end. Presumably, this is because there needs to be integration with vehicle systems to ensure that the feature can only be used while the vehicle is parked so as to hinder the potential for distracted driving.

The first iOS 26.4 beta seeded to developers today includes a number of new references to ‌CarPlay‌ video playback, including features like onboarding flows, notifications, and more.

Unsurprisingly, it appears that Apple TV will likely support the ‌CarPlay‌ video feature when it launches, as there are additional references to interacting with the TV app while using ‌CarPlay‌, such as a message that would pop up informing users that they will need to subscribe to ‌Apple TV‌ on their iPhone while not driving if they attempt to access subscription content.

While the new code in iOS 26.4 provides evidence that Apple is moving toward launching the feature, there are no guarantees that it will ultimately become available with the public release of the update, as Apple sometimes removes code found in early betas or continues building on it in subsequent updates before the features go live. And with car manufacturers needing to add support for it on their end, it's unclear how quickly ‌CarPlay‌ video will roll out across various makes and models once the feature does launch.