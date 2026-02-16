Apple Podcasts Getting Video Episodes in iOS 26.4

With iOS 26.4, Apple is adding video podcast capabilities to the Apple Podcasts app. The feature uses HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) to provide podcast creators with "unprecedented control and monetization opportunities" while also providing a high-quality viewing experience.





"Twenty years ago, Apple helped take podcasting mainstream by adding podcasts to iTunes, and more than a decade ago, we introduced the dedicated Apple Podcasts app," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Today marks a defining milestone in that journey. By bringing a category-leading video experience to Apple Podcasts, we're putting creators in full control of their content and how they build their businesses, while making it easier than ever for audiences to listen to or watch podcasts."

The iOS 26.4 Podcasts app will let users switch between watching and listening to shows, with videos able to be downloaded for offline viewing. HLS ensures smooth playback regardless of network connection, so videos will work on Wi-Fi or cellular.

Apple says that the new video episodes will integrate with existing ‌Apple Podcasts‌ features, including personalized recommendations and editorial suggestions in the New and Category sections.

Creators are able to distribute through participating hosting providers and ad networks, with Acast, ART19, Omny Studio, and SiriusXM brands supporting HLS video at launch. Creators will be able to dynamically insert video ads for broader video advertising opportunities.

Podcasters can find more information on the new video feature through Apple's podcasts website. HLS video is available for testing today in the beta versions of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4. iOS 26.4 will be released in the spring.