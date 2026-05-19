Google's First AI Smart Glasses Launching This Fall With iPhone Support

Google today said that its first "intelligent eyewear" product is set to launch this fall. It is teaming up with Samsung and eyewear manufacturers Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to launch new AI audio glasses.



The glasses will run Android XR, which is Google's platform for smart glasses and AR/VR headsets. There are cameras, speakers, and microphones in the glasses, but there is no display in the lenses.



Google previewed two of the designs coming from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, though there will be other options. Google says the two companies will have "full collections" available when the glasses launch.

The glasses support Gemini AI, with Gemini integrated into all of the available features. Users will be able to say "Hey Google" or tap the side of the frame to bring up Gemini, and Google says the AI can do the following:

Gives information about what the wearer sees, like reviews for a restaurant nearby, the name of a cloud formation, or details on a confusing parking sign.

Offer sight-based navigation with turn-by-turn directions. Gemini can add stops or locate nearby locations like restaurants based on user preferences.

Manage calls, send texts, and summarize messages.

Listen to music.

Capture photos and videos and edit them with Google's Nano Banana AI image editing engine.

Translate speech and writing in real time.

Complete multi-step tasks like ordering coffee via DoorDash.

Use apps on a connected smartphone with voice-based commands.

Google says that its upcoming glasses will be able to work with iPhones in addition to Android smartphones.

Apple is working on its own AI smart glasses that are expected to have similar capabilities, but rumors suggest Apple's glasses won't be ready until 2027.

In the future, Google plans to launch "display glasses" that have a small display in the lens to relay information from Gemini, but that product is not coming until later.