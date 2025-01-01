What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2025?

Based on rumors and historical product release information, 2025 is going to be an exciting year for Apple. As we outlined in our annual What to Expect Guide, Apple is redesigning the iPhone, jumping into new smart home tech, and preparing to launch new Apple-designed chips.

Early in the year, we're expecting to get the iPhone SE 4, a low-cost iPad, M4 MacBook Air models, and a new iPad Air, then later, we'll get a new smart home "Command Center," a whole new iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watch models, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, plus a bunch more.

While we know what's likely to launch based on rumors and past release information, we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are you looking forward to a new version of Siri? New ‌iPhone‌ features? A more cohesive smart home strategy? What do you want to see in iOS 19 and macOS 16?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect guide for an overview of the current rumors. We'll be hearing a lot more about Apple's 2025 plans in the coming months, and as always, we'll have in-depth coverage at MacRumors.com.

If you want to discuss Apple's upcoming products, our MacRumors forums are an excellent resource, plus they're a great place to get help on current Apple products, software, and just to find like-minded folks in the Apple community.

A big thank you to our readers and our forum members for continuing to make MacRumors the number one source for Apple news, rumors, and advice. MacRumors celebrated its 24th birthday this year, thanks to our dedicated supporters. We're looking forward to another year of rumors and product launches in 2025. Happy New Year!

Top Rated Comments

mattoruu Avatar
mattoruu
42 minutes ago at 09:04 am
iPhone 17 Mini

(Sorry. Not sorry.)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
27 minutes ago at 09:18 am
A renewed focus on core competency. Get back to making the best operating systems on the planet, with the least bugs and the most completely thought out features. Quit struggling to fit too many features into a one year release cycle.

Too many distractions. Too much focus on making money through services.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pandyone Avatar
Pandyone
44 minutes ago at 09:01 am
A more stable iOS and iPadOS experience.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nightpilot Avatar
nightpilot
35 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Smaller iPhone ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
atomwork Avatar
atomwork
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Less politically correct AppleTv content.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UliBaer Avatar
UliBaer
43 minutes ago at 09:02 am
...a completely developed operating system without alpha/beta/experimental components for my daily driver.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments