What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2025?

Based on rumors and historical product release information, 2025 is going to be an exciting year for Apple. As we outlined in our annual What to Expect Guide, Apple is redesigning the iPhone, jumping into new smart home tech, and preparing to launch new Apple-designed chips.



Early in the year, we're expecting to get the iPhone SE 4, a low-cost iPad, M4 MacBook Air models, and a new iPad Air, then later, we'll get a new smart home "Command Center," a whole new iPhone 17 lineup, new Apple Watch models, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, plus a bunch more.

While we know what's likely to launch based on rumors and past release information, we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What are you hoping to see Apple release this year?

Are you looking forward to a new version of Siri? New ‌iPhone‌ features? A more cohesive smart home strategy? What do you want to see in iOS 19 and macOS 16?

