AirTag Accessories: Keyrings and Holders for Apple's AirTags

Apple's AirTags do not come with a hole or any kind of attachment method, and short of drilling your own, you're going to need some kind of keyring, adhesive mount, or holder to attach the AirTag to various items.

belkin airtag holder 2
In this guide, we've rounded up a list of useful third-party ‌AirTags‌ accessories that you might want to check out.

Apple

Apple makes its own series of AirTag cases, which are available in either silicone or leather and are priced at $29 to $39, plus there are several high-end Hermès AirTag holders priced starting at $299.

Apple airtag accessories 042021 big carousel

Belkin Secure Holder

Available as a Key Ring or a Strap, the $12.95 Belkin Secure Holder is designed to keep an AirTag in place and attached to an item of your choice. It features a twist-and-lock closure with raised edges to keep the AirTag from getting scratched, and it comes in white, pink, black, and blue.

belkin airtag holder
Belkin's Secure Holders can be purchased from Belkin directly or from Apple.

Moment AirTag Mounts

Moment has a range of AirTag Mounts available that house an AirTag and are able to stick on various items. Moment says that you can stick an AirTag mount in bags, on clothes, or on the bottom of different devices, and with the adhesive stick method, ‌AirTags‌ can be hidden from thieves.

moment airtag holder
There's a Fabric Mount, a Hard Shell Mount, and a Curved Surface Mount with prices ranging from $14.99 to $19.99.

Nomad Leather Keychain and Glasses Strap

Nomad debuted its Leather Keychain well ahead of the launch of the ‌AirTags‌, but it's now officially available for pre-order. Priced at $30, it comes in either black or brown and houses a single AirTag. It can be attached to bags or other items, plus Nomad is also offering a $30 Glasses Strap with built-in AirTag holder for keeping track of your sunglasses.

nomad airtag holder

Spigen AirTag Cases

Spigen has a couple of AirTag case options available, including the Valentinus and the Rugged Armor, both of which are available for $19. The Valentinus is a traditional keyring-style case that houses the AirTag, while the Rugged Armor has a carabiner and a more durable design.

spigen airtag holder

dbrand Grip Cases

dbrand has a series of Grip Cases available for ‌AirTags‌ in a variety of colors. Each grip fits over the AirTag and adds a skin and an attachment point to place it on bags and other items. The Grip Cases are priced at $19.95 each.

dbrand airtags case

ElevationLab TagVault

The ElevationLab TagVault is a heavy duty ‌AirTags‌ case that offers total protection and waterproofing for an AirTag. It comes apart in two pieces, allowing an AirTag to be fit in the middle before screwing back together. The TagVault features a minimal design and is designed for situations where the AirTag might experience damage and wear such as on a keyring. TagVault is priced at $12.95 for one and $29.95 for three.

tagvault

Cyrill Vegan Leather Key Ring for AirTags

Spigen's sister brand Cyrill has an AirTag key ring case made from a vegan leather, which is available in black or stone starting at $17. The AirTag snaps into place and then the key ring portion attaches to your keys, a backpack, or other items.

cyrill airtags holder

Silicone AirTags Case with Adhesive

You're going to find endless affordable AirTag housing options on Amazon from vendors in China and other countries, but there are a few unique options worth noting. The Silicone Case is a soft silicone casing that you slide your AirTag into, and then the back has an adhesive so you can attach it to various items like your phone. Something like this might be a good option if you want to attach an AirTag to the Apple TV remote or another item that stays primarily in the house. It's priced at $3, and the vendor says the adhesive is reusable.

airtag silicone case

AirTag Skins

If you want to add some flair to your ‌AirTags‌ or prevent them from getting scratched, you can find a series of custom skin options on Etsy. Skins are priced at right around $5 each.

airtag skins

