6 Things We Already Know About the 2028 iPhone

Rumors about Apple's 2028 iPhone are already starting to circulate, offering an early look at how the company plans to evolve the iPhone's design, display, and cameras.



The 2028 device will follow the 20th anniversary iPhone, which is set to introduce a display that curves down around all four edges for a near borderless effect. Reports suggest the first version of that design will launch with some visible compromises, and that the 2028 model is where Apple intends to resolve them. As with all rumors this far out, the details remain subject to change.

Because the 2028 iPhone is expected to refine the anniversary design rather than replace it, it should carry over much of what defines the 2027 model. That includes the curved all-glass body with a display that wraps around all four edges, a crater-shaped light diffusion layer that keeps brightness uniform across the curved screen, and a potential shift to solid-state haptic buttons integrated into the frame.

Apple's goal of moving the Face ID system and front camera beneath the display for a front free of cutouts remains, and the 2028 model may stand a better chance of achieving an uninterrupted display if the technology is not ready in time for 2027. Here are the six key rumors about the 2028 iPhone:



Refined curved-glass display : The 2028 iPhone is expected to use a more advanced version of the four-edge curved display debuting on the 2027 model. Where the anniversary iPhone is said to use a magnesium-silver alloy in its cathode layer, which can introduce image distortion and brightness loss in the curved areas, the 2028 model is reported to switch to more transparent indium zinc oxide cathodes. According to Korea's ETNews, the change should deliver less distortion, more even brightness, and fewer heat issues at the curved edges.

: The 2028 iPhone is expected to use a more advanced version of the four-edge curved display debuting on the 2027 model. Where the anniversary iPhone is said to use a magnesium-silver alloy in its cathode layer, which can introduce image distortion and brightness loss in the curved areas, the 2028 model is reported to switch to more transparent indium zinc oxide cathodes. According to Korea's ETNews, the change should deliver less distortion, more even brightness, and fewer heat issues at the curved edges. Hole-Punch Dynamic Island : DSCC's Ross Young has said under-display ‌Face ID‌ is unlikely to be ready in time for 2027, meaning the 20th anniversary model may retain a Dynamic Island similar to the one on the iPhone 18 Pro. That would leave the 2028 iPhone as the more likely candidate to take the next step toward a cutout-free front, whether through an even smaller hole-punch or a move to place the ‌Face ID‌ system and front camera under the display.

: DSCC's Ross Young has said under-display ‌Face ID‌ is unlikely to be ready in time for 2027, meaning the 20th anniversary model may retain a Dynamic Island similar to the one on the iPhone 18 Pro. That would leave the 2028 iPhone as the more likely candidate to take the next step toward a cutout-free front, whether through an even smaller hole-punch or a move to place the ‌Face ID‌ system and front camera under the display. Narrower bezels : The move to indium zinc oxide cathodes is also expected to let Apple narrow the bezel further than on the 2027 anniversary model, bringing the design closer to a true all-screen front. It is one of several improvements ETNews attributes to the more transparent cathode material.

: The move to indium zinc oxide cathodes is also expected to let Apple narrow the bezel further than on the 2027 anniversary model, bringing the design closer to a true all-screen front. It is one of several improvements ETNews attributes to the more transparent cathode material. Tandem OLED : Apple is reported to be weighing tandem OLED technology for the iPhone as early as 2028, having already adopted it on the M4 iPad Pro. The structure stacks two organic light-emitting layers for improved brightness, a longer lifespan, and better power efficiency than the single-layer panels used in current iPhones. LG Display is said to be promoting a "simplified tandem" approach that stacks two layers for the blue sub-pixel only, though the final decision rests with Apple.

: Apple is reported to be weighing tandem OLED technology for the iPhone as early as 2028, having already adopted it on the M4 iPad Pro. The structure stacks two organic light-emitting layers for improved brightness, a longer lifespan, and better power efficiency than the single-layer panels used in current iPhones. LG Display is said to be promoting a "simplified tandem" approach that stacks two layers for the blue sub-pixel only, though the final decision rests with Apple. 'A22 Pro' chip : The high-end 2028 models are expected to move from the 2-nanometer process used in 2027 to a 1.4-nanometer "A22 Pro" chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the chip will be built on TSMC's A14 node, which is said to offer up to 15% better performance than a 2nm chip, or the same performance with 30% lower power draw. TSMC is expected to make the majority of the chips, though Apple is also apparently considering Intel for some of them.

: The high-end 2028 models are expected to move from the 2-nanometer process used in 2027 to a 1.4-nanometer "A22 Pro" chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the chip will be built on TSMC's A14 node, which is said to offer up to 15% better performance than a 2nm chip, or the same performance with 30% lower power draw. TSMC is expected to make the majority of the chips, though Apple is also apparently considering Intel for some of them. 200-megapixel telephoto camera: Apple is reported to have tested a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor in prototypes, but the technology is unlikely to reach the iPhone before 2028, according to the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station." Morgan Stanley similarly reported that Apple is working to bring a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone as soon as 2028. The higher resolution would capture greater detail and allow photos to be cropped further or reproduced at larger sizes without a loss of quality.

With the 2028 iPhone still around 26 months away, none of this is settled, and the further out a rumor sits, the more room there is for Apple's plans to change before the device reaches production. Still, rumors about the device are more relevant than they might first appear.

Anyone buying an iPhone 18 Pro this September on a common two-year upgrade cycle will be due their next iPhone in 2028, meaning this is the model many of this year's buyers will actually upgrade to. The picture forming now is an early look at what that upgrade could hold, and part of a longer redesign arc that begins with the 2027 anniversary model before reaching its more polished form the following year.