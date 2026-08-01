 Apple Watch Series 11 GPS Models Available From $299.99 on Amazon - MacRumors
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Apple Watch Series 11 GPS Models Available From $299.99 on Amazon

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Amazon this weekend has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $99 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

apple watch series 11 darkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.99, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.99, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find three of the 42mm GPS models and two of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.99

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.99

Compared to past sales, these are both solid second-best prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 and come within $20-$30 of those previous all-time low prices. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

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