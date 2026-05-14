 20th Anniversary iPhone's Curved Display to Improve a Year Later - MacRumors
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20th Anniversary iPhone's Curved Display to Improve a Year Later

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Apple is already planning a second version of the "four-edge bending" display that is rumored to debut on next year's 20th-anniversary iPhone, claims a new report out of Korea.

Mostly Screen iPhone Purple Feature 2027
For the 20th-anniversary iPhone, Apple is said to be introducing a display that curves down around all four edges of the device for a borderless visual experience. It could be one of the biggest design shifts in the iPhone's history since the 10th anniversary iPhone X, which saw Apple drop the Home button, introduce a notched display, and adopt an intuitive swipe gesture-based navigation interface.

Today, ETNews reports that Apple is planning a two-stage rollout for the new OLED display technology that the commemorative iPhone will use, with a more advanced version said to be coming a year later.

For the 2027 variant, Apple will reportedly rely on OLED technology that uses a magnesium-silver (MgAg) alloy in the cathode layer. This implementation can cause image distortion and brightness loss in the curved areas, but Apple is apparently willing to live with the compromise for the 20th-anniversary iPhone while more advanced technology scales.

Apple then plans to address the issue in 2028 by transitioning to next-generation transparent electrodes. Apple will reportedly switch to indium zinc oxide (IZO) cathode materials, and because IZO is more transparent, it should reduce distortion, uneven brightness, and heat issues around the curved edges while enabling even narrower bezels.

ETNews reports that Samsung Display and LG Display have already been put on alert to prepare for the two-stage rollout. LG recently announced a ₩1.106 trillion investment (roughly US$790 million) in OLED infrastructure, which industry observers believe is connected to development and mass production of the new technology.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly evaluating whether its existing OLED lines can accommodate the required hardware, but a dedicated production line is not out of the question, and may well be necessary.

Bloomberg in May 2025 reported on Apple's plans to launch a "mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display" for its 20th-anniversary model. The Information last year also cited multiple sources claiming that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display.

Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone Guide, ETNews

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Top Rated Comments

HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
32 minutes ago at 03:29 am
2 days ago: X Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro
Yesterday: Wait for the 20th Anniversary iPhone
Today: Just Keep Waiting
Tomorrow: Every iPhone is increasing by $200 due to the RAM shortage
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunapple Avatar
sunapple
25 minutes ago at 03:36 am

I can’t imagine the repair cost after I drop this thing once. It better have very strong glass.
Glass is glass and glass breaks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pcd213
29 minutes ago at 03:31 am
I think I’ll wait until iPhone 30
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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