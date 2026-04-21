 200MP Telephoto iPhone Lens Unlikely to Arrive Before 2028 - MacRumors
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200MP Telephoto iPhone Lens Unlikely to Arrive Before 2028

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Apple is unlikely to add a 200-megapixel telephoto camera to the iPhone before 2028, despite having already tested such a sensor in prototypes, according to leaker Digital Chat Station.

iphone 17 cameras zoom
In a post today shared on China's Weibo social platform, the leaker said Apple has evaluated a 200-megapixel sensor for a periscope-type camera, but adoption remains at least a couple of years away.

The leaker did not give a reason for the time frame, but they have previously referred to Apple's continuing focus on improving optical flexibility and low-light performance, rather than a jump in raw resolution. This year's iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture, alongside a 48-megapixel telephoto camera featuring a longer focal length and a larger aperture.

Digital Chat Station's latest post reflects a shift in position. In March, they said a 200-megapixel sensor could potentially ship in an iPhone as soon as next year, but the supply chain evidence no longer appears to support this claim.

Back in January, Morgan Stanley reported that Apple is working to bring a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone as soon as 2028, so the two independent sources are now more closely aligned on the matter.

Samsung introduced a 200-megapixel rear camera on its Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, and the follow-up models also have one. With a 200-megapixel camera, an iPhone would be able to shoot photos with greater detail. The increased megapixel count would also result in higher-resolution photos, which can be cropped further and printed at larger sizes without a loss of image quality.

Digital Chat Station has a large following on Chinese social media platform Weibo, and the account has previously shared accurate information about Apple's future products.

Tag: Digital Chat Station

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