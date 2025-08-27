Apple Weighs Premium iPad Pro Display Tech for 2028 iPhone Models

Apple may adopt tandem OLED display technology for its iPhone lineup as early as 2028 if panel supplier LG Display has its way, according to a new report from DealSite.co.kr.



LG Display is currently a leader in tandem OLED technology, ranking first in the number of published U.S. patent applications in the tandem OLED field with 348 patents.

The company is said to have been actively promoting the adoption of tandem OLED structures for future iPhones, and is specifically targeting iPhone models planned for release in 2028. However, the final decision remains with Apple.

Tandem OLED technology stacks two organic light-emitting layers, delivering improved brightness, extended lifespan, and better power efficiency compared to single-layer displays currently used in iPhones. Apple already uses this technology in its M4 iPad Pro models, where LG Display captured a 65% share of panel shipments, with Samsung picking up the rest of the orders.

The technology has already proven to be viable in mobile devices, with Chinese smartphone maker Honor equipping its Magic6 PSR Porsche with tandem OLED panels from BOE last year.

Assuming its efforts to sway Apple pay off, LG Display is preparing for potential capacity challenges, as tandem structures require stacking two emission layers which could reduce manufacturing throughput. The company is reportedly planning investments to address these production constraints.

Honor's Magic6 PSR smartphone with tandem OLED display

A report earlier this month claimed that the tandem OLED Apple has been reviewing for iPhones involves stacking two layers for the blue sub-pixel only, while keeping red and green on a single layer. This method is apparently known in the industry as "simplified tandem."

LG Display was said to have proposed simplified tandem OLED to Apple based on confidence in its technology, and actually suggested tandem OLED for iPhones several years ago.

If Apple ultimately chooses to use tandem OLED panels for iPhones, it is likely to rely on multiple suppliers for the technology to ensure production capacity and maintain price competitiveness. That suggests Samsung and BOE may also be called upon. As with all rumors running this far into the future, Apple's plans could of course change.