 iPhone 18 Pro's Smaller Dynamic Island Revealed - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro's Smaller Dynamic Island Revealed

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New images of an alleged iPhone 18 Pro prototype and screen protectors have emerged from multiple sources, adding weight to earlier reports that Apple plans to significantly shrink the Dynamic Island later this year.

iphone 18 pro dynamic island leaked prototype
An X user called @earlyappleleaks recently shared an image purportedly showing a prototype ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ with a noticeably smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌. In the picture, the flashlight of another iPhone is held over the corner of the display, revealing a small circular punch-hole cutout under the display, which is presumably a relocated Face ID sensor.

Moving TrueDepth camera components under the display would allow the ‌Dynamic Island‌ cutout itself to shrink considerably, and multiple earlier reports suggested ‌Face ID‌ will be the first component Apple plans to move beneath the screen. "Early Apple" is a relatively new account of unknown origin with no established track record, so the image should be taken with caution.

Separately, the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has a decent track record for Apple leaks, shared an image of an alleged ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ screen protector showing dramatically smaller cutouts compared to the current design. The protector images appear to corroborate the alleged prototype photo, and similar images have since been proliferating across Chinese social media.

The leaker known as "Majin Bu," citing the accumulating evidence, claims the ‌Dynamic Island‌ is set to shrink by as much as 35% compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. The fact that these accessories are starting to be produced suggests that manufacturers have a high level of confidence that the upcoming device will feature a smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌.

There has been some disagreement among sources on the smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌, with some reports casting doubt on the rumors, but most of the evidence now appears to support the change.

Ice Universe previously reported that the smaller ‌Dynamic Island‌ would be adopted across the full iPhone 18 lineup, not just the Pro models, while bezels on next-generation devices will apparently remain identical to those on the iPhone 17 series.

Apple is expected to announce the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models alongside its first foldable iPhone this fall, with the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ arriving early next year as part of a new split-cycle launch strategy.

Related Roundups: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro
Tags: Dynamic Island Guide, Ice Universe, Majin Bu
Related Forum: iPhone

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