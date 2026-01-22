20th Anniversary iPhone May Not Have All-Screen Design After All

by

Apple has long been rumored to be planning a dramatic redesign for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, ever since Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last May that the company is aiming for an all-glass device "without any cutouts in the display." But new comments from respected display industry analyst Ross Young appear to throw cold water on these claims.

Mostly Screen iPhone Purple Feature 2027
In a post on X (Twitter) yesterday, the former Counterpoint Research VP clarified remarks he made last June about Apple's display plans, saying he expects the smaller Dynamic Island rumored to be coming to iPhone 18 Pro models this fall to stick around through 2027.

In replies to follow-up questions, Young went further. The now-retired analyst said he still expects Apple's 2028 iPhone Pro models to feature a centered hole-punch cutout in the display – presumably housed within the same smaller Dynamic Island – rather than a true all-screen design. That timeline aligns with a roadmap he shared in June 2025, which predicted that a fully notch-free, truly all-screen iPhone wouldn't arrive until 2030.

If Young's predictions prove accurate, Gurman may need to revise his 20th-anniversary iPhone claims. Or perhaps not. One possibility is that Young's expectations are simply out of date. Supply chain timelines shift regularly, and Apple may have made more progress moving Face ID components and the front-facing selfie camera under the display than Young's sources indicate.

Alternatively, Apple could be developing a special 20th-anniversary model that sits above the iPhone Pro tier, similar to how the original iPhone X was unveiled at Apple's iPhone 8 launch in 2017 (Apple introduced its first Pro models with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September 2019). Such a device could debut the all-screen design Gurman has described, while the standard Pro models retain a smaller Dynamic Island.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this September. The 20th-anniversary iPhone – whatever form it takes – will presumably follow in fall 2027.

Top Rated Comments

mclaren1444
mclaren1444
47 minutes ago at 05:59 am
Another letdown by Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
41 minutes ago at 06:04 am
I'm not really that surprised
All screen is an awful idea
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable
Ursadorable
40 minutes ago at 06:06 am
That's why they call them rumours.. they're usually full of BS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar
Rychiar
45 minutes ago at 06:01 am
unless they Make the phone out of a magical new substance that bounces when dropped and doesn't scratch at all I don't see why anyone would want this anyways....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omenatarhuri
omenatarhuri
28 minutes ago at 06:18 am

All-Screen Design = Nowhere to hold it

Why would you want that...?


Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j
k1121j
38 minutes ago at 06:07 am
hahah keep making shots in the dark eventually you will get something right. But hey that's why these are rumors right.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments