20th Anniversary iPhone's Display May Have No Visible Frame or Bezels

Apple is reportedly considering a radical redesign for the 20th anniversary iPhone that could feature a completely bezel-less display that curves around all four edges of the device, claims a new report out of Korea.

ETNews writes that Apple is aiming to use "four-edge bending" display technology for the 2027 iPhone that would curve not just along the left and right sides as seen in some current smartphones, but also wrap around the top and bottom edges. This would create a truly borderless visual experience with content flowing seamlessly across all sides of the device.

This follows a report by Bloomberg over the weekend that said Apple plans to launch a "mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display." The Information last week also cited multiple sources claiming that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. Bloomberg previously reported that the device would be a Pro model in Apple's 2027 lineup.

Based on the latest report, the ambitious design would eliminate traditional screen borders entirely, potentially marking one of the most significant design shifts in the iPhone's history since the 10th anniversary iPhone X, which saw Apple drop the Home button, introduce a notched display, and adopt an intuitive swipe gesture-based navigation interface.

The new display technology is said to be part of Apple's broader push toward next-generation hardware for the commemorative iPhone. The company is also reportedly looking to develop an OLED display driver IC (DDI) based on 16nm FinFET process technology, instead of the traditional 28nm planar process currently used.

The display driver technology would apparently deliver significant power efficiency improvements, which is likely to be increasingly important as smartphones get thinner and enhanced on-device AI features demand more power. The report also claims that Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include pure silicon batteries instead of graphite-based ones for increased energy density.

Apple is expected to begin discussions with OLED suppliers Samsung Display and LG Display about implementing the advanced technologies for the anniversary model, according to the report.

Technical Challenges

Achieving a four-sided curved all-display design would present Apple with some major technical challenges, such as placing the front-facing sensors, cameras, and speakers under the display.

As a stepping stone towards this all-screen design in 2027, The Information on Tuesday reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, with only a small pinhole remaining for the front camera on those devices. Counterpoint Research vice president Ross Young has since corroborated the report.

As for the front-facing camera, several Android phones already feature under-display selfie cameras, and Apple has reportedly been working on its own solution for some time. According to an April 2024 report, LG Innotek – one of Apple's Korean suppliers – is developing under-display cameras that leave no visible hole when inactive. These systems use a "freeform optic" multiple lens array designed to reduce image distortion and improve brightness, compensating for the light loss that typically occurs when a camera sits behind a display.

However, another concern adopting a four-sided curved all-screen design would be structural integrity, since bending the screen on all sides would introduce new stress points that could be more vulnerable to damage from drops. The described design could also require big changes to user interaction. With no bezels to rest fingers on, Apple would likely need to develop new palm-rejection algorithms and potentially revise iOS gesture navigation for edge-sensitive input.

Assuming the reports are accurate, Apple has some major hardware and software hurdles to overcome over the next two years. If the company can pull it off though, such a design sounds like a fitting way to celebrate two decades of Apple's most iconic product.

