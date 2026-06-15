 These Three Unannounced iOS 27 Features Are Still Coming - MacRumors
Skip to Content

These Three Unannounced iOS 27 Features Are Still Coming

by

Apple developed more for iOS 27 than it revealed at WWDC last week, with three features already present in internal builds being deliberately withheld from the public announcement, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

iOS 27 Feature Dark
Writing in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says all three missing features are active in internal versions of Apple's operating systems on employee devices today, and each is expected to surface publicly at a later date.

Modular Watch Face

A new Modular watch face for Apple Watch was among the items Gurman had flagged as expected at WWDC but did not appear. Gurman's earlier claim that watchOS 27 would introduce new faces centered on a simplified take on the Modular Ultra design currently exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Gurman now expects the new face to debut alongside new Apple Watch models this fall.

Customizable Camera App

A customizable Camera app for the iPhone, first reported by Gurman in May, also failed to appear at WWDC. The feature would let users rearrange camera controls as widgets along the top of the interface, choosing from options like flash, exposure, timer, depth of field, photo styles, and resolution.

Gurman believes Apple is holding it back specifically for the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to bring the most significant camera hardware upgrade in several years.

Siri Extensions

The most notable omission is Extensions, a framework that would allow third-party AI chatbots beyond ChatGPT to integrate with Siri, Apple Intelligence, and features like Writing Tools and Image Playground. Gurman says underlying support for Extensions is already present and visible in the first ‌iOS 27‌ developer beta, with both a dedicated settings panel and an App Store section built and waiting to be switched on.

Apple has reportedly already held discussions with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google about the framework, including details about an entitlement those companies would need to apply for. Gurman says he has "no doubt" the feature will arrive eventually.

As for why the Extensions feature was kept out of the WWDC, Gurman offers four theories. Firstly, demonstrating strong AI interoperability could weaken Apple's ongoing argument against EU regulators. Secondly, announcing robust third-party chatbot support could have overshadowed Apple's own Siri overhaul. Thirdly, the threat of litigation from OpenAI may have persuaded Apple to avoid publicly stripping ChatGPT of its exclusive status at its developer conference. Finally, adding a range of external AI options would have further complicated Apple's messaging at a time when it already needed to explain its use of Google's AI models in ‌Siri‌ AI.

Anyone running the first ‌iOS 27‌ or macOS Golden Gate betas can already see a chatbot picker allowing users to switch between ‌Siri‌ and ChatGPT; Gurman says that list is expected to grow via the new developer framework and ‌App Store‌ section. The feature has reportedly been in active use inside Apple for months.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Siri AI

Popular Stories

Apple Shakes Up Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change Feature

Apple 'Shakes Up' Oversight of Product Design Ahead of CEO Change

Tuesday May 19, 2026 9:57 am PDT by
In his new role as Chief Hardware Officer, Apple's longtime chipmaking chief Johny Srouji has reorganized the company's hardware development leadership "to speed up work on future devices," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The reshuffling is aimed at bringing chip and product development closer together. "The hardware shake-up is also meant to better integrate teams working on...
Read Full Article61 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium

watchOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your Apple Watch

Sunday May 24, 2026 11:53 am PDT by
Apple will unveil watchOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and a handful of new features have been rumored already. The first developer beta of watchOS 27 should be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. The update should be released to all users with a compatible Apple Watch model in September. Below, we recap watchOS...
Read Full Article71 comments
iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1

New iOS 27 Rumors Include Revamped AirPods Settings Menu and More

Sunday May 24, 2026 1:02 pm PDT by
Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 next month ahead of a September release. The update is expected to include a dedicated Siri app, expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities in apps like Wallet, Safari, and Shortcuts, an upgraded keyboard with improved autocorrect, the ability to use Apple Maps via satellite connection, and more. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed...
Read Full Article74 comments