 Apple Plans to Let Rival AI Chatbots Integrate With Siri in iOS 27 - MacRumors
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Apple Plans to Let Rival AI Chatbots Integrate With Siri in iOS 27

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Apple plans to allow third-party AI chatbots to integrate with Siri in iOS 27, reports Bloomberg. Apple already has a partnership with OpenAI that lets ‌Siri‌ hand questions off to ChatGPT, but Apple will expand that integration to other companies like Google and Anthropic.

Gemini Siri Feature
An iPhone user with the Claude or Gemini app installed will be able to send questions to those chatbots, like how the current ChatGPT feature works. Right now, if a user has a question that ‌Siri‌ cannot handle, ‌Siri‌ suggests sending it to ChatGPT. Users can also ask ‌Siri‌ to query ChatGPT.

iPhone users will be able to select which services they want to use inside ‌Siri‌ through "Extensions" options coming to ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The options will be available in the Apple Intelligence and ‌Siri‌ section of the Settings app, with Apple providing download links for chatbot apps.

AI apps installed through the App Store will be able to work with ‌Siri‌, including with Apple's planned ‌Siri‌ app and other ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features. Bloomberg suggests that expanding ‌Siri‌ integration to other chatbots will allow Apple to generate more money from third-party AI subscriptions made through the ‌App Store‌. AI companies will need to enable support for the new feature in ‌iOS 27‌.

Apple is still planning for a full ‌Siri‌ overhaul, and it will release its own chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ based on Google's Gemini models. Extensions will simply give users the option to direct requests to their favorite chatbot instead of ‌Siri‌.

OpenAI will no longer have an exclusive partnership with Apple when the change is made in ‌iOS 27‌. While most AI companies have not complained about the ‌Siri‌ ChatGPT integration, Elon Musk's xAI startup sued Apple and OpenAI, accusing the two companies of conspiring to "ensure their continued dominance" in the AI market. Musk has been vocal about wanting Grok to be available on the iPhone alongside ChatGPT.

Apple has been considering allowing other companies to integrate with ‌Siri‌ for some time, and it was previously working on a deal that would allow ‌Siri‌ to hand queries to Gemini.

Apple plans to announce the new ‌Siri‌ and the third-party integration option when it unveils ‌iOS 27‌ at the June 8 WWDC 2026 keynote.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Siri Guide

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