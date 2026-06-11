Apple Maps to Get These 10 New Features in iOS 27

Apple Maps is getting a range of new features in iOS 27, headlined by an upgraded Flyover experience that uses AI to improve the realism and detail of its aerial imagery.



Flyover is a longstanding feature of ‌Apple Maps‌ and lets users explore more than 350 cities in 3D with detailed landmarks, roads, parks, and buildings. Apple described the enhanced Flyover in ‌iOS 27‌ as combining aerial imagery with AI models to produce sharper, more lifelike visuals of cities around the world. In its press release, Apple said the update will make details clearer, from the shapes of individual trees to the way light reflects off the glass of skyscrapers.

A new Local Lists feature is also coming to ‌Apple Maps‌ users in the U.S. The feature surfaces curated collections of nearby places based on what's trending locally, including dining spots and places to take kids. Apple says all insights are derived with privacy in mind and are never tied to individual users.

‌iOS 27‌ also expands the Suggested Places feature that arrived in iOS 26.5, allowing users to swipe through more recommendations rather than being limited to two. A Trending Restaurants section will appear in the search screen, and natural language search is expanding to cover routing specifics. A Parked Car widget is coming to the Smart Stack, making it easier to locate a parked vehicle, and Offline Maps is said to be getting update improvements, though Apple has not detailed exactly what those entail.

Existing features including Visited Places and Guides are expanding to more countries in ‌iOS 27‌. The Maps app icon has also been refreshed with a new, multi-layered Liquid Glass design.