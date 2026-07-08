Apple Announces $30 Billion Broadcom Deal to Make More US Chips

Apple today announced its multiyear partnership with Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless technologies, confirming a Reuters report we covered on Monday.



Apple says the new agreement is expected to exceed $30 billion, and will lead to the creation of more than 15 billion U.S. chips and support "hundreds" of American jobs.

Broadcom is part of Apple's American Manufacturing Program (AMP), an initiative launched last year to boost U.S. manufacturing. Under Apple's largest AMP commitment to date, Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to expand and modernize its manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, where it will produce advanced radio frequency components, including FBAR filters, as well as wireless connectivity technologies.



"Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we're proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation. We're grateful to the president and his administration for supporting important projects like this one."

Broadcom's chips cover custom radio frequency components, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and other networking semiconductors found throughout Apple's lineup. Apple says the investment is part of its commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. over four years.