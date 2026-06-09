iOS 27: Find My App Lets You Hide Location From Others Temporarily

Apple's first iOS 27 developer beta, released on Monday, includes a new feature in the Find My app that lets you temporarily hide your location from select people.



A new "Hide Location" option appears in the user's Find My card in the People section, under "My Location." Tapping it hides your location temporarily for 12 hours before reverting to your previous shared location state. When enabled, the option switches to "Unhide Location."

As it currently works, enabling the feature doesn't appear to notify the person that you are hiding your location from them – your Find My card simply registers "No Location Found" on their device.

iOS 27 introduces a new "Hide Location" button in Find My that allows you to stop sharing your location without notifying the other person. pic.twitter.com/p0gIHsMy46 — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 9, 2026

Apple intends to make a public beta of iOS 27 available next month, with a general release expected in September.