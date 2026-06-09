Apple Music Gains AutoMix Upgrades and More in iOS 27

Apple yesterday detailed several updates coming to Apple Music in iOS 27, including redesigned artist and album pages, an upgraded AutoMix feature, and a suite of performance improvements.



The most immediately visible change is a refreshed artist page, which now features a prominent shuffle play button, a new artist name display, and various other layout adjustments. Apple also says album pages have been updated, though no visible changes are apparent in the first ‌iOS 27‌ developer beta.

AutoMix, Apple's AI-powered feature that blends songs using matching key and tempo, has also been upgraded. Apple says it has improved the underlying algorithms to generate new transition types, making for more seamless blends between tracks. The standard Crossfade option remains available for users who prefer it.

Apple says ‌iOS 27‌ improves the "reliability of ‌Apple Music‌ streaming." Apple has additionally improved the speed at which the Now Playing view loads, as well as the time it takes for streaming playback to begin from a fresh launch, both of which should make the app feel more responsive overall. Users can also now swipe away the Now Playing widget on the Lock Screen to dismiss it.

‌Apple Music‌ gains deeper integration with the all-new Siri AI in ‌iOS 27‌. Users can ask ‌Siri‌ about an artist and then follow up with natural commands such as "play one of her new singles" mid-conversation to kick off a playback session without breaking the flow.