 Apple Seemingly Killed Siri AI Waitlist Workaround in macOS 27 Beta 2 - MacRumors
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Apple Seemingly Killed Siri AI Waitlist Workaround in macOS 27 Beta 2

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Apple appears to have closed the loophole that let Mac users skip the Siri AI waitlist in the latest macOS 27 Golden Gate beta.

macOS iOS 27 Siri App Feature
As we covered earlier this month, beta 1 testers can switch on the enhanced version of Siri straight away using a single Terminal command, effectively sidestepping Apple's waitlist.

However, many users who are running the second developer beta of macOS 27, which was released on Monday, are finding that the command does not work for them. Users who enabled Siri AI this way in the original beta are also reporting that they have been kicked back to the waitlist after updating.

Apple has not said anything about the reported change, but one possibility is that the entitlement check that the Terminal command taps into has been switched from a local feature flag to a server-validated state.

Apple could still be building out its server capacity for the redesigned Siri, which is why it is granting access to testers in batches as more comes online. It's likely the reason why the workaround is no longer working for some people.

In any case, if you applied the bypass trick in macOS 27 beta 1 and want to retain access, you probably won't want to update to beta 2.

Some users are suggesting alternative methods involving submitting Apple Intelligence feedback to accelerate approval, but the claims remain anecdotal, and at this point it may just be worth waiting in the queue. Apple appears to be granting access to new beta testers in a matter of days.

Siri AI is now a fully fledged chatbot, and can draw on personal context understanding to search across messages, emails, photos, and more. It can now get things done across apps thanks to even more system-wide app actions.

On Mac, ‌Siri‌ AI is also integrated into Spotlight and available via right-click context menus on any file or window.

Note that Siri AI remains unavailable in the EU on iPhone and iPad, but the limitation does not apply to the Mac.

Tag: Siri Guide

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Top Rated Comments

S
Smartuser
4 minutes ago at 05:12 am

Have not installed the beta. Don't think the waiting list will lead to long waiting time once the final version is released in September. I remember my waiting time to be around 10 minutes for Apple Intelligence when it was launched in 2024.
This is a different waitlist. Also, it's not clear whether Siri AI will be launched with the release version in September.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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