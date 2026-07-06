Siri AI Comes to Apple Watch in watchOS 27 Beta 3
With watchOS 27 beta 3, Apple added support for Siri AI and the Siri app, so Apple Watch users can now use the features right from their wrist.
Apple said Siri AI would be coming to the watch back when watchOS 27 was first introduced, but the feature wasn't live until now.
The Dynamic App Grid that pops up when the Digital Crown is pressed displays the Siri app in the center, and the smarter version of Siri is available to answer queries and complete requests.
Siri AI on Apple Watch relies on a nearby Apple Intelligence- compatible iPhone for processing. Conversations in the Siri app on Apple Watch sync to the Siri app across all other devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
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